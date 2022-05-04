Presidential hopeful Walter 'Nyambane' Mong'are in mourning

Mong’are relayed the sad news via his official Twitter handle, stating that he can’t believe that his father is no more.

“Still surreal that the man I've loved and called father for over 47years has taken a bow. It's painful but the fond memories remain. #dadsinheaven

“Dad was a disciplinarian who, before he punished us, ensured we were well fed. My siblings and I wouldn't be where we are had it not been for him #RIPDAD #dadsinheaven. I thank family and friends fot your immense support during this difficult time,” reads Mong’are’s post.

Despite making the news public, Nyambane has not disclosed what cause the death of their patriarch.

Fans and other celebrities joined the conversation, sending in their condolence messages.

Walter Mong'are declares 2022 bid

Away from the sad news, in March Nyambane declared that he will be running for Presidency in the August 9, polls.

The former Redykyulass skit-comedian was endorsed as the presidential candidate for the Umoja Summit Party.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mong'are, who is popularly known by his former radio persona's name Nyambane, referenced his most memorable comedy act where he embodied former President Daniel Arap Moi's eccentricities as a way of creating humour.

"I imitated the President and I, too, am becoming. As Umoja Summit, we shall continue to speak with one voice, because this is our land, country, and moment together," he stated.

He went on to note that he and the Umoja party would put up an out-of-the-ordinary presidential campaign as they seek to clinch the country's top seat.