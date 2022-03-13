Rigathi takes on Kenyatta family, implicates 6 of Uhuru's trusted officials

In a public address on Sunday, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leader accused the President, members of his administration, and members of the Kenyatta family of using State resources to facilitate their business interests.

Speaking at the Thika Stadium in Kiambu County, MP Gachagua claimed that billionaire businessman Humphrey Kariuki's 2019/2020 run-in with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) was the result of a personal dispute with President Kenyatta's younger brother, Muhoho Kenyatta.

Taunting the police for his past arrests, Rigathi preempted his utterances saying: "Welcome to Thika DP Ruto, and this is a good time to tell each other the truth. You know I speak the truth and they arrest me on a Friday. I spend Saturday and Sunday night in a cell and they eventually release me on a Monday. so why wouldn't I speak the truth?"

Mr Gachagua went on to narrate: "President Uhuru Kenyatta we say goodbye because you've decided to join ODM. And the people of Mt Kenya have really suffered under your leadership. I heard you speak in Sagana and you stated that the people of Mt Kenya suffered under Moi, but I'd like to say that they have suffered even more under Uhuru Kenyatta."

The Mathira MP went on to elaborate on Mr Kariuki's dalliance with the KRA suggesting that Muhoho Kenyatta was behind it.

"We want Kenyans to know that Humphrey Kariuki did not have any issue with the KRA, he had a personal problem with the brother to Uhuru Kenyatta called Muhoho Kenyatta. Muhoho wanted to use Humphrey's private jet by force and when he [the billionaire] refused, Muhoho gave instructions to George Kinoti and the KRA to go after him," Rigathi claimed.

The legislator went on to accuse President Kenyatta's brother, his political advisor Nancy Gitau and the KRA of planning the alleged witch-hunts at an office complex in Gigiri, along Limuru Road.

"The Commissioner-general of KRA John Mburu and the Commissioner of Investigations & Enforcement Dr Edward Karanja are working under Nancy Gitau and Muhoho Kenyatta to intimidate leaders allied to the deputy president William Ruto," he accused.

Mr Gachagua stated that the only remedy for the persons he named was a Judicial Commission of Inquiry which would be formed after the formation of a Kenya Kwanza government to investigate his allegation.

Rigathi Gachagua challenges Uhuru over boda boda ban

Mentioning Rubis petrol stations, the Mathira legislator claimed that ICT CS Joe Mucheru had attempted to broker a deal with boda boda operators which the riders are alleged to have rejected.

"We know that the problem Uhuru has with boda bodas has nothing to do with the lady who was assaulted, the truth of the matter is... That company is owned by the Kenyatta family through proxy and that is why they are oppressing boda boda operators," the legislator claimed.

Police stopped the crackdown on boda bodas on March 12.