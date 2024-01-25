Prophet Owuor's shopping trip brings Nairobi street to a standstill [Video]

Before diving into today's events, let's rewind a bit. Prophet Owuor, known for his distinctive long beard and flowing robes, has been a prominent religious figure in Kenya for years.

He's the leader of the Repentance and Holiness Ministry, known for drawing massive crowds to his crusades.

His followers hail him for his teachings and alleged miraculous healings, making him a household name in many Kenyan communities.

Prophet David Owuor's shopping trip brings Nairobi street to a standstill Pulse Live Kenya

Back to the Nairobi CBD buzz. Prophet Owuor's visit was unplanned, but the moment word got out, people flocked outside the store. The crowd swelled so rapidly that it brought the busy Nairobi street to a standstill.

People from all walks of life, some out of curiosity and others out of devotion, gathered outside, turning the area into an impromptu meeting point.

Sensing the growing crowd and excitement, Prophet Owuor led the gathering in a brief prayer for the nation.

After the brief interaction he then proceeded to the awaiting convoy of SUVs and left.