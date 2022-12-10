ADVERTISEMENT
Raila reveals details of US tour that saw parallel Jamhuri day event cancelled

Charles Ouma

Raila Odinga dismissed reports that he was coerced to cancel the event, adding that he does not fear any human being

Azimio party leader Raila Odinga speaking during the Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani in Tana River County on Friday, December 9, 2022
Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has dismissed reports that he was coerced into calling off his parallel Jamhuri Day celebrations at Jacaranda grounds.

The former Prime Minister maintained that he only cancelled the event after receiving an invite to attend and address a global summit in the United States of America.

Odinga who was addressing the Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani summit in Tana River on Friday, December 9, also shared details of his trip to the US, explaining that he will fly out of the country on Saturday, December 10, 2022 to attend the USA-Africa Summit.

He added that he would be attending the event after receiving an invite from President Joe Biden’s administration in his capacity as the African Union High Representative on infrastructure to address the summit that will bring together Heads of States from Africa.

“I cancelled the Jamhuri day rally after I got an invitation from the US government to travel to the US tomorrow for the US-Africa Summit. Some people are now saying that I was cowed. I do not fear any human being," Odinga explained.

"I was invited to address presidents and investors on opportunities in the infrastructure sector," he added.

Raila Odinga and former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya making their way to Kamukunji grounds on Wednesday, December 7 where the Azimio party leader announced that he would hold a parallel Jamhuri day event at Jacaranda grounds
Raila Odinga and former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya making their way to Kamukunji grounds on Wednesday, December 7 where the Azimio party leader announced that he would hold a parallel Jamhuri day event at Jacaranda grounds Pulse Live Kenya

Odinga had on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 fired up his supporters during a rally at Kamukunji grounds when he announced that he will be holding a parallel Jamhuri day celebration, complete with entertainment and fanfare at Jacaranda grounds.

The event was however postponed a day later with Leader of the Minority in the National Assembly, Opiyo Wandayi explaining that Odinga had other engagements hence the decision.

According to Wandayi, the cancellation is due to prior commitments that had not been confirmed at the time of the initial announcement. Wandayi however confirmed that the public engagement will continue countrywide.

