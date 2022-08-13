RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Roselyn Akombe speaks after news of missing IEBC official

Dr Akombe served as a commissioner for the IEBC during the 2017 General Election

Dr Roselyne Akombe

Former IEBC Commissioner Dr Roselyn Akombe has reacted to news that a returning officer working for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gone missing.

Embakasi East constituency RO Daniel Musyoka was at the East African School of Aviation Tallying Centre when he disappeared at 9.45 a.m. on Thursday.

Akombe prayed for his safety and hoped that the missing IEBC staff will be reunited with his family and colleagues soon.

Taking to social media on Saturday, Dr Akombe wrote: “Praying that Daniel Musyoka is safe and is reunited with his family, IEBC colleagues, and friends.”

She also empathised with the current members of the Commission noting that she understands the struggles they are going through as they race against time to tally the results of the presidential election, with the nation waiting for the outcome.

“Keeping my former staff and colleagues in my thoughts and prayers during these tough times. I know what you are going through. Bon courage,” Dr Akombe added.

Former IEBC Commissioner Dr Roselyn Akombe

Dr Akombe, who describes herself as a political economist, resigned from the IEBC on October 17, 2017 - following the nullification of that year's presidential election result. She cited government interference in the management of the election.

In an interview with the BBC on October 18, 2017 Dr Akombe said that the Commission was under siege, expressing doubt at the time that Mr Chebukat would deliver a credible re-run presidential election.

READ: Roselyn Akombe reveals shocking details about Chebukati to BBC

The former IEBC Commissioner remained vocal about her differences with fellow commissioners, and has also been keen to condemn the controversial death of former IEBC IT Manager Chris Msando.

