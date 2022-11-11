RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto to hold the fate of 1.27 million Kenyan students

Denis Mwangi

Parents, students, teachers and other stakeholders will have to wait with bated breath for the president's final word.

President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House on November 10, 2022
President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House on November 10, 2022

President William Ruto shall have the final say on the fate of over 1.27 million students preparing to sit for the first-ever Grade 6 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Recommended articles

In January 2023, 1.27 million students are expected to join Junior Secondary, while some 1.24 million students in Class 8 under the 8:4:4 education system will join the traditional high schools.

The Grade 6 students are part of the 3.5 million candidates sitting for different national exams later this year, including the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

Students during a national exam
Students during a national exam Students during a national exam Pulse Live Kenya

Both KCPE and KPSEA candidates will start their exams from November 28 to November 30, 2022, while KCSE candidates will sit their exams from November 21 to December 23, 2022.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by President Ruto on Thursday, November 10, resolved that the head of state would guide the country on the future of Junior Secondary, based on recommendations from the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms.

Cabinet noted that on receipt of the first interim report of the Presidential Working Party, which will cover the curriculum assessment and quality assurance, the president will offer guidance to the nation on the vesting of the Junior Secondary (being Grade 7- 8) on the strength of the recommendations of the Presidential Working Party,” a statement from the Cabinet Office read.

The committee, currently involved in public participation, has collected views from 37 counties.

Cabinet Secretaries during a meeting at State House on November 10, 2022
Cabinet Secretaries during a meeting at State House on November 10, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

It plans to conclude the county hearings and thereafter receive oral submissions from stakeholders including teachers' unions and associations, Parliament, and others by November 24, 2022.

Parents, students, teachers and other stakeholders will have to wait with bated breath for the president to decide on the future of the CBC following recommendations from the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyan nursing students to be training and offered jobs in Germany

Kenyan nursing students to be training and offered jobs in Germany

Ruto to hold the fate of 1.27 million Kenyan students

Ruto to hold the fate of 1.27 million Kenyan students

MPs threaten to strike, here's why

MPs threaten to strike, here's why

Auctioneer debunks curses & myths associated with repossessing property [Video]

Auctioneer debunks curses & myths associated with repossessing property [Video]

Nairobi & Kiambu likely to witness a resurgence of Cholera, medics warn

Nairobi & Kiambu likely to witness a resurgence of Cholera, medics warn

Judge rules on fate of DP Gachagua's Sh7.5 billion case

Judge rules on fate of DP Gachagua's Sh7.5 billion case

Ruto announces plans to make cheapest smartphone in Africa

Ruto announces plans to make cheapest smartphone in Africa

Parliament committee gives nod to nominated Inspector General of Police

Parliament committee gives nod to nominated Inspector General of Police

President Ramaphosa gives details of how Kenyans will travel to South Africa visa-free

President Ramaphosa gives details of how Kenyans will travel to South Africa visa-free

Trending

Elizabeth Robai speaking during a interview

Dancing Kitale nurse breaks silence after becoming internet sensation

Uhuru Kenyatta lands in Burundi aboard Kenya Airforce jet

Why Uhuru is still using Kenya Air Force jet after retirement [Photos]

A photo collage of CS Kipchumba Murkomen and the SGR

Secrets of Kenya's SGR contracts revealed [Details]

President Uhuru Kenyatta recounts 2 a.m. phone call from Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore before his death during his tribute at All Saints Cathedral memorial service

How family resolved dispute on Bob Collymore's last wishes