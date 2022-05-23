We will change Gachagua's wardrobe once elected - Ahmednasir

Taking to his Twitter on Sunday, May 22, the Constitutional lawyer explained that the only criticism one can make about the Mathira Member of Parliament is his choice of suits.

"The only genuine criticism one can make about Hon Rigathi Gachagua as Kenya's incoming DP is about his wardrobe and choice of tailors...that is easy to fix and it will be fixed....NEXT PLEASE?," read his tweet.

IEBC petitioned to bar Gachagua

Ahmednasir's tweet comes amidst an attempt from Civil society groups to bar Gachagua, from contesting for an elective seat.

Under the umbrella of the National Integrity Alliance (NIA), civil society organisations launched a campaign to bar 25 politicians from seeking to be elected.

The list of 25, included current and former Governors, Senators and Members of Parliament. Notable individuals include Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

ece-auto-gen

The activists asked the High Court to direct the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) not to clear the politicians ahead of the August 9 polls.

"We are working with other agencies to ensure they do not hold any political office ever...The list has been generated from authentic and verifiable investigation reports," said Carolyne Gaita, CEO Trust Kenya.

Gaita further revealed that the NIA has launched a crusade dubbed Red Card Campaign and declared a 70-day sensitization drive in an attempt to urge voters to reject politicians facing integrity issues.