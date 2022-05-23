RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

We will change Gachagua's wardrobe once elected - Ahmednasir

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Gachagua's choice of suits has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans

Kenya's Deputy President, and also Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto (R), pose for a photo with his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, at the Deputy's official residence in Karen, Nairobi, on May 15, 2022. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya's Deputy President, and also Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto (R), pose for a photo with his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, at the Deputy's official residence in Karen, Nairobi, on May 15, 2022. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has assured Kenyans that Rigathi Gachagua will have a complete overhaul on his wardrobe if the latter is elected as the next Deputy President of Kenya.

Recommended articles

Taking to his Twitter on Sunday, May 22, the Constitutional lawyer explained that the only criticism one can make about the Mathira Member of Parliament is his choice of suits.

"The only genuine criticism one can make about Hon Rigathi Gachagua as Kenya's incoming DP is about his wardrobe and choice of tailors...that is easy to fix and it will be fixed....NEXT PLEASE?," read his tweet.

Ahmednasir's tweet comes amidst an attempt from Civil society groups to bar Gachagua, from contesting for an elective seat.

Under the umbrella of the National Integrity Alliance (NIA), civil society organisations launched a campaign to bar 25 politicians from seeking to be elected.

The list of 25, included current and former Governors, Senators and Members of Parliament. Notable individuals include Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Babu Owino in handcuffs earlier. A warrant of arrest has been issued after he skipped a court session over Fortis Towers assault to parking attendant.
Babu Owino in handcuffs earlier. A warrant of arrest has been issued after he skipped a court session over Fortis Towers assault to parking attendant. ece-auto-gen

The activists asked the High Court to direct the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) not to clear the politicians ahead of the August 9 polls.

"We are working with other agencies to ensure they do not hold any political office ever...The list has been generated from authentic and verifiable investigation reports," said Carolyne Gaita, CEO Trust Kenya.

Gaita further revealed that the NIA has launched a crusade dubbed Red Card Campaign and declared a 70-day sensitization drive in an attempt to urge voters to reject politicians facing integrity issues.

"Let's mirror ourselves from the past and make it good for the future. It is a big war to fight but we need to fight to the end," said David Malombe, the deputy executive director of the Kenya Human Rights Commission.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

American tycoon crowned as Njuri Ncheke elder

American tycoon crowned as Njuri Ncheke elder

Main suspect in Mirema drive shooting Dennis Karani surrenders to police

Main suspect in Mirema drive shooting Dennis Karani surrenders to police

We will change Gachagua's wardrobe once elected - Ahmednasir

We will change Gachagua's wardrobe once elected - Ahmednasir

CJ Koome offers to pay school fees for top Kiambaa student, into University

CJ Koome offers to pay school fees for top Kiambaa student, into University

Uhuru challenges leaders at World Health Assembly

Uhuru challenges leaders at World Health Assembly

Citizen TV reporter goes undercover inside Nairobi's 'mchele' operation [Video]

Citizen TV reporter goes undercover inside Nairobi's 'mchele' operation [Video]

Raila, Karua gifted miniature State House during campaign rally

Raila, Karua gifted miniature State House during campaign rally

Meet 76-year-old 'Shosh' seeking to replace Rigathi Gachagua

Meet 76-year-old 'Shosh' seeking to replace Rigathi Gachagua

Ruto’s charged Eldoret rally and his 4 promises

Ruto’s charged Eldoret rally and his 4 promises

Trending

How innocent photo with Raila ruined my life - Sasha Mbote opens up [Video]

How innocent photo with Raila ruined my life - Sasha Mbote opens up [Video]

Mirema Murder: Mugota's wife reveals husband's secretive lifestyle

Samuel Mugota was shot dead in Mirema, Roysambu

CCTV shows how Mirema man was cornered, shot in broad daylight [Video]

More information has emerged about the shooting of Moses Njoroge Muiruri who was gunned down in broad daylight in Mirema Springs area, in Roysambu.

DCI releases photos of 'Basmati Babes' accused of drugging clubgoers in Nairobi

DCI released photos of women accused of drugging revellers in Nairobi clubs