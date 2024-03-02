National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has clarified that President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza administration’s decision to support Azimio One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga's bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship is not a malicious plot to make the veteran opposition leader exit Kenyan politics.
Wetangula addresses claims of plot to make Raila exit politics through AU bid
"We are not supporting Raila to be the next AU chair because we want to exit him from Kenya," Wetangula stated before clarifying why the government is supporting the bid
Wetangula noted that Raila possesses great leadership skills that would be of benefit to the content and remains the government’s candidate.
"Let's make it very clear we are not supporting Raila to be the next AU chair because we want to exit him from Kenya, we are taking him because he is capable of being the chairman of the African Union, just as e stated, he is happy to get the job and deliver his duties and we shall help him accomplish the goal," Wetangula explained during the opening of an IT hub at Mathanga Seminary in Bungoma County on Saturday, March 2, 2024.
He added that Raila bid is a state project that will see the government deploy all its machinery to secure him the seat currently held by Chad’s Moussa Faki, who is serving his final term.
"The government has already decided that we are fronting Raila Odinga as our candidate, we will campaign for him across the continent, and I will ensure I drum support for Raila whenever I visit any African country.
“We are going to put on our jogging shoes to make sure we rotate around Africa to campaign for Raila to make sure he will be the next chairman of the African Union," he said.
Azimio la Umoja principals have declared their support to Raila’s bid, with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance party also publicly declaring support for the former Prime Minister.
Raila’s candidacy for the AU role was part of the agenda when President William Ruto met his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni earlier this week in the presence of Raila.
Mama supports Baba Karua declares
The latest to declare support for the opposition leader today is Martha Karua’s Narc Kenya party.
“As a party, we support Raila Odinga’s bid for the AU chairmanship and we believe every patriotic Kenyan should support that bid. His win is a win for Kenya.” Narc Kenya party leader Karua stated.
Amid speculation that he could exit Kenyan politics should he succeed, the ODM party leader declared that he has no plans of exiting the scene even as several political camps angling to replace the veteran leader emerge within the Azimio la Umoja coalition party.
