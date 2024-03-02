The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Wetangula addresses claims of plot to make Raila exit politics through AU bid

Charles Ouma

"We are not supporting Raila to be the next AU chair because we want to exit him from Kenya," Wetangula stated before clarifying why the government is supporting the bid

File image of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula
File image of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has clarified that President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza administration’s decision to support Azimio One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga's bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship is not a malicious plot to make the veteran opposition leader exit Kenyan politics.

Recommended articles

Wetangula noted that Raila possesses great leadership skills that would be of benefit to the content and remains the government’s candidate.

"Let's make it very clear we are not supporting Raila to be the next AU chair because we want to exit him from Kenya, we are taking him because he is capable of being the chairman of the African Union, just as e stated, he is happy to get the job and deliver his duties and we shall help him accomplish the goal," Wetangula explained during the opening of an IT hub at Mathanga Seminary in Bungoma County on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

ODM leader Raila Odinga and former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo
ODM leader Raila Odinga and former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo ODM leader Raila Odinga and former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

He added that Raila bid is a state project that will see the government deploy all its machinery to secure him the seat currently held by Chad’s Moussa Faki, who is serving his final term.

"The government has already decided that we are fronting Raila Odinga as our candidate, we will campaign for him across the continent, and I will ensure I drum support for Raila whenever I visit any African country.

“We are going to put on our jogging shoes to make sure we rotate around Africa to campaign for Raila to make sure he will be the next chairman of the African Union," he said.

READ: This is the heartbeat of Baba - Ida Odinga reveals preferred candidate to succeed Raila

Azimio la Umoja principals have declared their support to Raila’s bid, with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance party also publicly declaring support for the former Prime Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raila’s candidacy for the AU role was part of the agenda when President William Ruto met his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni earlier this week in the presence of Raila.

President William Ruto, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga meet in Uganda
President William Ruto, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga meet in Uganda President William Ruto, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga meet in Uganda Pulse Live Kenya

Mama supports Baba Karua declares

The latest to declare support for the opposition leader today is Martha Karua’s Narc Kenya party.

“As a party, we support Raila Odinga’s bid for the AU chairmanship and we believe every patriotic Kenyan should support that bid. His win is a win for Kenya.” Narc Kenya party leader Karua stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid speculation that he could exit Kenyan politics should he succeed, the ODM party leader declared that he has no plans of exiting the scene even as several political camps angling to replace the veteran leader emerge within the Azimio la Umoja coalition party.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wetangula addresses claims of plot to make Raila exit politics through AU bid

Wetangula addresses claims of plot to make Raila exit politics through AU bid

Woman dies after being pushed from apartment in Kasarani

Woman dies after being pushed from apartment in Kasarani

Emotions run high as Kelvin Kiptum wins award posthumously

Emotions run high as Kelvin Kiptum wins award posthumously

Another accident at notorious blackspot in Kisumu claims 4 lives

Another accident at notorious blackspot in Kisumu claims 4 lives

List of father-son duos who have served as presidents in Africa

List of father-son duos who have served as presidents in Africa

Several feared dead after bus collides with fuel tanker

Several feared dead after bus collides with fuel tanker

Gangs paralyse Haiti airport & capital after PM flies to meet Ruto

Gangs paralyse Haiti airport & capital after PM flies to meet Ruto

Destination of wide load 'mnyama' that has marvelled Kenyans

Destination of wide load 'mnyama' that has marvelled Kenyans

CS says DP's office is delaying payment of homeless Embakasi gas blast victims

CS says DP's office is delaying payment of homeless Embakasi gas blast victims

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Video of employer assaulting female staff sparks reactions on social media

Reactions as video of employer assaulting female staff in Nairobi clothes shop surfaces

Kirinyaga billionaire Andrew Ngirici

2 arrested for allegedly defrauding billionaire Andrew Ngirici

Several feared dead after bus collides with tanker along Busia-Bumala Road

Several feared dead after bus collides with fuel tanker

A crowd outside an apartment where a woman was died after reportedly being thrown from one of the houses

Woman dies after being pushed from apartment in Kasarani