To the people of Murang'a - Sabina Chege's message on not vying in 2022

Authors:

Thomas Bosire

Indeed I love you as your mother, it's a defining moment - Sabina Chege

Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege
Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege will not contest for any political seat in the coming August 9 elections. She made the announcement on Saturday in the county.

The lawmaker revealed that she will be concentrating on her role in the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party. She is among 11 members of the Azimio Council chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Chege explained that she had been given the huge task of selling the Azimio la Umoja agenda to the public.

“Today, I have come to seek the blessings from my people in Murang’a to tell them where we stand, and inform them of our decision. I want to ask them permission not to run for any elective seat because I have been given the huge task of selling the Jubilee and Azimio faction to them in order to guarantee the victory of the faction. For that reason, I will be taking to every county to sell the Azimio agenda,” she stated.

Before the Murang’a meeting, Chege had posted online that her decision was equally spiritual.

"Finally the Holy Spirit has spoken, I will not be vying in any elective position in Murang’a County. I will concentrate on national politics in Azimio La Umoja Council,” she noted.

The Chair of the National Assembly Health Committee was earlier thought to be an aspirant for Murang'a gubernatorial seat or the Kigumo parliamentary position.

Having dropped the bid, former Water PS Wairagu wa Maai, Senator Irungu Kang’ata, pharmacist Moses Mwangi, former Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau, former Devolution PS Irungu Nyakera, and businessman Michael Gatogo will square it out ifor Murang'a governor.

Chege's decision to quit elective politics is similar to another, a few months ago, when Benjamin Washiali also dropped his re-election bid after 15 years as Mumias East MP to concentrate on campaigning for Deputy President William Ruto.

Former MP and former Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Foreign Affairs Ababu Namwamba also announced his exit from politics years back and has since joined DP’s Presidential Campaign team as the Head of International Relations.

Sabina Chege quits politics having server one term as a Woman Representative. In parliament, she has chaired the Departmental Committee on Education Research and Technology and is the current chair for National Assembly Health Committee.

Thomas Bosire

