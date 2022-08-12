The battle to seek members of the national assembly and the senate to seek re-election went well for some while for others it didn’t go as planned.
Top members of parliament and senators who lost their seats in the elections [LIST]
Incumbent Baringo senator faced a huge loss in his backyard to a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate
It was worse for those that lost to independent candidates and new entrants. In Baringo county, outgoing senator Gideon Moi who was running on a KANU party lost his seat to William Cheptumo of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
The case was not any different for Kimani Ngunjiri who lost his seat to Jubilee’s Irene Njoki who garnered 34,308 votes beating Ngunjiri who garnered 26,809 votes.
In Nyeri Town constituency, Wambugu Ngujiri of Jubilee party lost to Duncan Mathenge who ran on a UDA ticket. Although Wambugu has claimed he was rigged out, the electoral commission said the process was undertaken following all due laws.
Wambugu however laid claims of voter rigging saying that he was going to follow the matter legally.
Mercy Gakuyo of Kasarani who was defending her seat on Jubilee ticket could not match the game presented by Sportpesa Chief Executive Officer Ronald Karauri who trounced her to take over leadership of Kasarani constituency.
In Taita Taveta Naomi Shaban who was in her quest for the fifth term fell unlucky as she was floored by Bwire Okano of Wiper party.
Shaban was among the longest serving members of parliament having served for 20 years as member of parliament.
Senate Majority leader Samuel Poghisio lost his West Pokot seat to Julius Murgor
List of MPs and senators who failed to secure seats:
Constituency/County Outgoing Incoming
- Taita Taveta Naomi Shaban Bwire Okano
- Baringo Gideon Moi William Cheptumo
- Kasarani Mercy Gakuyo Ronald Karauri
- Langata Nixon Korir Phelix Odiwour Jalang’o
- Embakasi West George Theuri Mark Mwenje
- Bahati Kimani Ngujiri Irene Njoki
- Kibra Imran Okoth Peter Orero
- Kipipiri Amos Kimunya Wanjiku Muhia
- Nyeri Ngujiri Wambugu Duncan Mathenge
- Nandi Hills Alfred Keter Bernard Kitur
- Ndaragwa Jeremiah Kioni George Gachagua.
- West Pokot Samuel Poghisio Julius Murgor
