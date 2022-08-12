RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Top members of parliament and senators who lost their seats in the elections [LIST]

Authors:

Amos Robi

Incumbent Baringo senator faced a huge loss in his backyard to a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi
Baringo Senator Gideon Moi

The battle to seek members of the national assembly and the senate to seek re-election went well for some while for others it didn’t go as planned.

It was worse for those that lost to independent candidates and new entrants. In Baringo county, outgoing senator Gideon Moi who was running on a KANU party lost his seat to William Cheptumo of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The case was not any different for Kimani Ngunjiri who lost his seat to Jubilee’s Irene Njoki who garnered 34,308 votes beating Ngunjiri who garnered 26,809 votes.

In Nyeri Town constituency, Wambugu Ngujiri of Jubilee party lost to Duncan Mathenge who ran on a UDA ticket. Although Wambugu has claimed he was rigged out, the electoral commission said the process was undertaken following all due laws.

Wambugu however laid claims of voter rigging saying that he was going to follow the matter legally.

Taita Taveta MP Naomi Shaban
Taita Taveta MP Naomi Shaban Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How Kenya Kwanza - Azimio shared Nairobi parliamentary seats

Mercy Gakuyo of Kasarani who was defending her seat on Jubilee ticket could not match the game presented by Sportpesa Chief Executive Officer Ronald Karauri who trounced her to take over leadership of Kasarani constituency.

In Taita Taveta Naomi Shaban who was in her quest for the fifth term fell unlucky as she was floored by Bwire Okano of Wiper party.

Shaban was among the longest serving members of parliament having served for 20 years as member of parliament.

Senate Majority leader Samuel Poghisio lost his West Pokot seat to Julius Murgor

List of MPs and senators who failed to secure seats:

Constituency/County Outgoing Incoming

  1. Taita Taveta                             Naomi Shaban        Bwire Okano
  2. Baringo                                     Gideon Moi             William Cheptumo
  3. Kasarani                                    Mercy Gakuyo        Ronald Karauri
  4. Langata                                     Nixon Korir                 Phelix Odiwour Jalang’o
  5. Embakasi West                        George Theuri         Mark Mwenje
  6. Bahati                                         Kimani Ngujiri           Irene Njoki
  7. Kibra                                           Imran Okoth            Peter Orero
  8. Kipipiri                                        Amos Kimunya         Wanjiku Muhia
  9. Nyeri                                           Ngujiri Wambugu    Duncan Mathenge
  10. Nandi Hills                                 Alfred Keter              Bernard Kitur
  11. Ndaragwa                                 Jeremiah Kioni          George Gachagua.
  12. West Pokot                               Samuel Poghisio        Julius Murgor

READ: New governors-elect in 16 counties, confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Top members of parliament and senators who lost their seats in the elections [LIST]

Top members of parliament and senators who lost their seats in the elections [LIST]

Ruto makes public appearance as nation awaits the 5th

Ruto makes public appearance as nation awaits the 5th

New woman representatives elect confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

New woman representatives elect confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

Karauri hits out at Jubilee who denied him nomination ticket

Karauri hits out at Jubilee who denied him nomination ticket

Change in Nyandarua as Badilisha beats Kimemia

Change in Nyandarua as Badilisha beats Kimemia

New senators-elect confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

New senators-elect confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

Presidential transition team issues updates on the handover of power

Presidential transition team issues updates on the handover of power

Chebukati issues stern warning to party agents

Chebukati issues stern warning to party agents

Didmus Barasa breaks silence on shooting incident [Video]

Didmus Barasa breaks silence on shooting incident [Video]

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Results from Kenya's 2022 elections

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Presidential election results

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua during a campaign rally in Lodwar, Turkana County on April 03, 2022

Karua responds after Ruto beat Raila in her polling station

2022 presidential election candidates William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza alliance) and Raila Odinga (Azimio coalition party)

How many votes did Raila get at Ruto, Uhuru, Karua's polling stations?