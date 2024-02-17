Retired President is in Nyeri county attending the funeral service of the late police boss King’ori Mwangi with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also expected at the event.
Uhuru attends King'ori Mwangi's funeral in Nyeri, DP Gachagua also expected
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta who has arrived at the vent is expected to share the same platform with DP Rigathi Gachagua
The funeral service for the former police boss is underway at his home in Ndugamano, Tetu in Nyeri County where his burial is set to take place.
Uhuru eulogized King’ori as a great leader who was dedicated to serving his country.
He noted that the deceased was a man of integrity who executed his duties professionally.
"May the Almighty Lord grant his family grace and fortitude during this difficult period," Uhuru stated.
King'ori Mwangi's rise
Mwangi who served as Assistant Inspector General of Police breathed his last at a Nairobi Hospital on Sunday, February 11 2024 where he was undergoing treatment.
“We wish to inform the public of the death of Mr. Kingori Mwangi, a retired police officer. Kingori passed on this morning at a Nairobi hospital where he was receiving treatment. The family will update the public on the burial plans". Read a brief statement by the family.
King’ori Mwangi began his career in law enforcement with the Kenya Police Service, where he rose through the ranks to become a prominent figure within the organisation.
His ascent to power was notable for his appointment as the Nairobi Provincial Police Officer (PPO), a position that he held in other key regions as well, including Nairobi, the Coast, and Western provinces.
Notably, Mwangi's appointment as PPO at the relatively young age of 37 set him apart in the police force, where he found himself supervising older officers under his command.
He was also appointed director of operations at police headquarters, police spokesman, director of the Kenya Police Campus in Kiganjo, and principal assistant to the Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police.
DP Gachagua expected to share platform with Uhuru
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who attended a funeral service for 17 people who died after consuming illicit brew is expected to make his way to the event.
The DP and his wife Dorcas Rigathi arrived in Kangai, Kirinyaga County for the mass burial and expected to talk tough on illicit brew that continues to claim lives and leave a trail of broken homes in its wake.
