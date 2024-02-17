The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Uhuru attends King'ori Mwangi's funeral in Nyeri, DP Gachagua also expected

Charles Ouma

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta who has arrived at the vent is expected to share the same platform with DP Rigathi Gachagua

Uhuru attends King'ori Mwangi's funeral in Nyeri with DP Gachagua also expected
Uhuru attends King'ori Mwangi's funeral in Nyeri with DP Gachagua also expected

Retired President is in Nyeri county attending the funeral service of the late police boss King’ori Mwangi with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also expected at the event.

Recommended articles

The funeral service for the former police boss is underway at his home in Ndugamano, Tetu in Nyeri County where his burial is set to take place.

Uhuru eulogized King’ori as a great leader who was dedicated to serving his country.

He noted that the deceased was a man of integrity who executed his duties professionally.

ADVERTISEMENT

"May the Almighty Lord grant his family grace and fortitude during this difficult period," Uhuru stated.

Former police boss Zachary Kingori Mwangi
Former police boss Zachary Kingori Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya

King'ori Mwangi's rise

Mwangi who served as Assistant Inspector General of Police breathed his last at a Nairobi Hospital on Sunday, February 11 2024 where he was undergoing treatment.

READ: How Mwangi King'ori rose from police officer to Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police

ADVERTISEMENT

“We wish to inform the public of the death of Mr. Kingori Mwangi, a retired police officer. Kingori passed on this morning at a Nairobi hospital where he was receiving treatment. The family will update the public on the burial plans". Read a brief statement by the family.

King’ori Mwangi began his career in law enforcement with the Kenya Police Service, where he rose through the ranks to become a prominent figure within the organisation.

His ascent to power was notable for his appointment as the Nairobi Provincial Police Officer (PPO), a position that he held in other key regions as well, including Nairobi, the Coast, and Western provinces.

Notably, Mwangi's appointment as PPO at the relatively young age of 37 set him apart in the police force, where he found himself supervising older officers under his command.

He was also appointed director of operations at police headquarters, police spokesman, director of the Kenya Police Campus in Kiganjo, and principal assistant to the Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

DP Gachagua expected to share platform with Uhuru

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who attended a funeral service for 17 people who died after consuming illicit brew is expected to make his way to the event.

Mass funeral service of at least 17 people who died after consuming illicit brew.
Mass funeral service of at least 17 people who died after consuming illicit brew. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Illicit brew that killed 17 was police exhibit but was sold by rogue officers - Insider claims

The DP and his wife Dorcas Rigathi arrived in Kangai, Kirinyaga County for the mass burial and expected to talk tough on illicit brew that continues to claim lives and leave a trail of broken homes in its wake.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Reactions as woman is thrown out of Mercedes Benz in Nairobi street

Reactions as woman is thrown out of Mercedes Benz in Nairobi street

Uhuru attends King'ori Mwangi's funeral in Nyeri, DP Gachagua also expected

Uhuru attends King'ori Mwangi's funeral in Nyeri, DP Gachagua also expected

Time for East Africa - Mudavadi speaks as machinery for Raila's AU bid takes shape

Time for East Africa - Mudavadi speaks as machinery for Raila's AU bid takes shape

Why family of Gervais Hakizimana, coach to Kelvin Kiptum, has rejected autopsy report

Why family of Gervais Hakizimana, coach to Kelvin Kiptum, has rejected autopsy report

President Biden to host President Ruto for U.S. state visit

President Biden to host President Ruto for U.S. state visit

Ken Mijungu proposes a new Mercedes Benz S Class for Okiya Omtatah

Ken Mijungu proposes a new Mercedes Benz S Class for Okiya Omtatah

Watch: Taxi driver & passenger lock Kanjo officer for entering their car without permission

Watch: Taxi driver & passenger lock Kanjo officer for entering their car without permission

Gov't offers alternative to Kenyans in urgent need of 34-page passports

Gov't offers alternative to Kenyans in urgent need of 34-page passports

Senator Okiya Omtatah escapes unhurt after road accident

Senator Okiya Omtatah escapes unhurt after road accident

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A crowd at the scene where several people died and others went blind after consuming illicit brew in Kirinyaga

Illicit brew that killed 17 was police exhibit but was sold by rogue officers - Insider claims

Actor Charles Ouda

Actor Charles Ouda's cremation set for Thursday - details of requiem mass & fundraiser

Kiraitu Murungi's lecture on money and happiness sparks debate on social media

Kiraitu Murungi's lecture on money & happiness sparks debate on social media

Kenyan musicians Krispah Khaligraph Jones and Boutross

Inside gov't plan to pay Kenyan musicians via eCitizen