Uhuru's son Jomo given deadline to strike deal with Attorney General

Denis Mwangi

Justice Ngaah has set the next court hearing for January 3, 2024, to allow the parties to explore the possibility of reaching a settlement.

Uhuru Kenyatta's son, Jomo
Uhuru Kenyatta's son, Jomo

Attorney General and retired President Uhuru Kenyatta's son, Jomo, are actively pursuing an out-of-court settlement in a dispute over his firearm license.

The revelation came during a court appearance before High Court judge Jairus Ngaah, where Jomo, represented by his lawyer Fred Ngatia, informed the court about the ongoing negotiations with the government.

Jomo had initially approached the court in July, accusing the government of violating his constitutional rights by planning to withdraw his firearm license.

Fred Ngatia
Fred Ngatia Pulse Live Kenya
The Attorney General, represented by state counsel Munene Wanjohi, confirmed the ongoing negotiations and requested additional time to resolve the matter.

Justice Ngaah has set the next court hearing for January 3, 2024, to allow the parties to explore the possibility of reaching a settlement.

Jomo's legal action stemmed from an incident in which police officers allegedly stormed his Windy Ridge home in Karen on July 21, demanding the surrender of his firearms without following the due process outlined in the Firearms Act.

In his petition filed through senior counsel Ngatia, Jomo argued that the unilateral decision to revoke his license was illegal and violated the prescribed procedure.

The respondents in the case include the chief licensing officer, the Firearms Licensing Board, and the Attorney General. The Firearms Licensing Board opposed the petition, claiming it was based on speculations and urged the court to dismiss the case.

Jomo expressed concerns about potential the use of force to compel him to surrender his firearms and license, leading to unwarranted media attention and increased vulnerability to criminal elements.

Jomo Kenyatta Jr
Jomo Kenyatta Jr Pulse Live Kenya

He also criticized the board for failing to provide notice of the intended license withdrawal, seeking the court's protection in the matter.

As the negotiations continue, the public awaits the resolution of this legal dispute that involves a prominent figure in Kenyan politics.

After the police visited Jomo's home, Uhuru Kenyatta vowed to defend his family from alleged harassed by the government.

In an interview, Uhuru accused the state of harassing his family, citing alleged visits by detectives to his son Jomo's residence in Karen.

The former president expressed his determination to protect his children and mother. He disclosed that despite not being interested in guns, his sons were forced to apply for a firearm license after their security was withdrawn.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing the media July 21, 2023
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing the media July 21, 2023 Former President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing the media July 21, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He confirmed that both Jomo and Jabba had three guns each.

The police raid on Jomo's home was to reportedly search for what was said to be illicit weapons.

.

