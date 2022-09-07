RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto, Uhuru finally discuss presidential election outcome

Denis Mwangi

President-elect William Ruto reveals details of phone call with outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta

Uhuru Kenyatta (R) an William Ruto walk for the arrival of the British Prime Minister at the State House in Nairobi on August 30, 2018. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Uhuru Kenyatta (R) an William Ruto walk for the arrival of the British Prime Minister at the State House in Nairobi on August 30, 2018. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

President-elect William Ruto has revealed details of his phone call with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a statement, Ruto said that during the phone call, he spoke with Kenyatta regarding the outcome of the 2022 presidential election.

He also added that the two leaders also touched base on the process of handing over power.

"I had a telephone conversation with my boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta. We discussed the just concluded General Election and the transition as envisaged by our democratic tradition and practice," he said.

Ruto had announced on Monday, that he will be placing a call to President Uhuru Kenyatta after months of not having spoken to each other.

Ruto said in a press briefing at the Deputy President’s official residence that following the Supreme Court judgement upholding his election, he would now be reaching out to Kenyatta.

He said that the two would embark on the handover process, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

I will shortly be putting a call to my good friend President Uhuru Kenyatta. I haven’t talked to him in months but shortly I will be putting a call to him so that we can have a conversation on the process of transition.

I know he worked hard, in his own way but the people of Kenya have made a decision and we have no issue with the democratic choices of any Kenyan. You remember I said earlier that when I chose to support Uhuru Kenyatta I did not give him conditions. I take no offense at all that he decided to support someone else,” he said, promising to remain friends with the outgoing president.

President Uhuru Kenyatta received by his deputy William Ruto at the Nyayo National Stadium on April 29, 2022 during the State Funeral Service for Mwai Kibaki
President Uhuru Kenyatta received by his deputy William Ruto at the Nyayo National Stadium on April 29, 2022 during the State Funeral Service for Mwai Kibaki

The president-elect also stated that his administration would support Kenyatta in his retirement.

Ruto added that he would also reach out to his competitors including Raila Odinga to discuss how to develop the country.

I will be making a call to Raila Odinga & his team so that we can contextualize how we are going to work together for the people of Kenya; those of us who will be working from the Executive and the Azimio team who will be working from the opposition,” he said.

The president-elect stated that he would begin working with government officers immediately even before he is sworn in.

