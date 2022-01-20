Looming resignations at Citizen TV after MD's internal memo

An internal memo leaked online and authored by Royal Media Services Managing Director Wachira Waruru on Thursday, January 20 stated that those who wish to vie for elective positions should resign.

“In line with the company’s culture and practice, any employee wishing to contest in any elective position must tender his/her resignation from employment before March 2022,” read the memo in part.

The communication affects journalists at Citizen TV and its sister stations in the larger Royal Media Services umbrella.

A lot of media personalities have thrown their hats in the ring, riding on their popularity gained over the years.

Many hope that their fame will give them an upper hand against their opponents.

Below is a list of media personalities vying for elective positions.

Alex Mwakideu

Radio Presenter Alex Mwakideu is expected to vie for the Wundayi parliamentary seat come 2022.

The media personality has been low key as far as campaigns go but he had expressly stated his intention to vie.

DNG

In July 2021, media personality Davidson Ngibuini, popularly known as DNG declared his intention to vie for the Woodley, Kenyatta Golf Course ward in the upcoming elections.

DNG said that he is optimistic that he will win the MCA seat and be able to represent the people of Woodley in the Nairobi County Assembly.

Jalang'o

Perhaps one of the most interesting new entrants to watch, in Kenya's political sphere, will be radio presenter Jalang'o.

His YouTube channel became an instant hit at the the height of the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown and 2021 saw it grow and was named as one of YouTube's top creators of the year.

MC Jessy

In November 2021, comedian Jasper Muthomi, popularly known as Mc Jessy announced that he will be vying for a parliamentary seat in the 2022 elections.

Tony Kwalanda