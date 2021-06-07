Millionaire tenderpreneur wanted by the police after posing as a DoD worker

The suspect, David Kahi Ambuko, is said to have pretended to be a Department of Defense (DoD) worker in executing the con.

Ambuko is said to be going by the nickname "General" with his last known whereabouts yet to be established.

"David Kahi Ambuko alias General, is wanted by detectives following a warrant of arrest issued against him by Milimani Law Courts in Criminal Case No. 694/2018. The fugitive is wanted for obtaining over Sh26 million by false pretenses in a fake tender scheme while posing as a member of staff in the Department of Defence.

"Should you have any information regarding the above person, kindly contact us through our anonymous toll free number 0800722203," a statement from the DCI read.

Sh40 Billion fake arms deal

A similar case of fraud was uncovered in early 2020. The scheme involved former Sports CS Rashid Echesa and a number of staff attached to the office of the deputy president.

Mr Echesa is said to have met with foreigners to negotiate a Sh40 billion military arms deal with a promise of granting the tender due to his connections within government.