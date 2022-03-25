Mzee Kibor's family shares burial plans

In a funeral announcement in one of the leading newspapers in the country, the family notified the public that Mzee Kibor would be laid to rest on Friday, April 1

“The cortège leaves Eldoret Hospital Mortuary at 10:00 am on Thursday, 31st March, 2022 for AIC Fellowship and thereafter for his home Samitui Farm, Kabenes, for an overnight stay.

“The burial ceremony will take place on Friday, 1st April, 2022 from 10:00 am at his home Samitui Farm , Kabenes,” reads part of the announcement.

According to the family, Mzee Kibor died on Wednesday evening March 16, 2022, while undergoing treatment at St. Luke's Hospital in Eldoret.

The tycoon who was in his late 80s succumbed to a long illness at the hospital.

Doctors who had been attending to Mzee Kibor at St Luke’s Hospital said that his kidneys had failed.

He was then admitted to the Intensive Care Unit where doctors tried to save his life.

After contracting Covid-19 in October 2020, Kibor began using medicinal oxygen.

Mzee Kibor kept an oxygen cylinder at home and another in his Toyota Landcruiser in case he needed to travel to Eldoret for treatment or business.

The prominent farmer was widely nicknamed the chairman of the fictitious men's conference.

From Class 5 dropout to billionaire

In a past interview, Mzee Kibor explained how he went from a Class Five dropout to an astute businessman.

He was born in Kipkabus, Uasin Gishu County in 1934 but moved to Nandi with his mother before she died.

Kibor moved back to Kipkabus and started looking for casual jobs at a tanning factory in the area.

After working at the tanning factory, Kibor took up a job as a truck driver in 1958 for the late Jonathan Kibogy who was one of the millionaires in the area at the time. For his skills, the deceased took home Sh75 a month.

Kibor was also a very good darts player and won several competitions including a regional tournament that made him Sh35,000 richer and the owner of a brand new car.

He then ventured into farming which changed his fortunes for the better, making him one of the wealthiest landowners in Uasin Gishu.

Kibor then acquired another tract of land measuring 1,543 acres in Kabenes area in 1969. At the time, the land was worth Sh220,000.

The farmer would also buy another 1,160 acres of land in Kitale in which he reared 500 Fresian cows. This investment is said to have cost him Sh1.5 million.

He also took advantage of white settlers who were fleeing Kenya after independence to acquire 357 acres of prime land in Moiben area at Sh12 million.