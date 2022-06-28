I am very happy with my record as DO - Gachagua

The Mathira MP lawmaker acknowledged that he indeed served as a DO under Moi noting that he is “very happy with my (his)record as a DO” and listed his workstations in a bid to clear his name from the allegations.

Gachagua dismissed the allegations, noting that he has never served in Molo or the larger Nakuru county (formerly Nakuru district) as alleged, noting that the reports painting him as a combative and forceful administrator are false.

“I want to put it on record… My file number at the Office of the President is PF 611592. I served in Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Laikipia, Garissa, Turkana, Kakamega and in the Office of the President in Nairobi. I have never served in Nakuru, leave alone Molo,” Gachagua explained in a recent interview.

He added: “That story has been concocted by people who want to incite Mt Kenya residents against me. They want to show that I was in Molo during those troubled times. Some people want to poison the minds of Mt Kenya.”

Nakuru County (then Nakuru district) faced turmoil at the onset of multi-party general elections that left around 5,000 people dead and another 75,000 displaced with reports of state agencies and administrators cracking down on dissenting voices.

He accused his critics of desperately attempting to discredit him in Mt Kenya by revisiting his tenure as a D.O. and alleging that it was characterized by tyranny and oppression as he cracked down on his own people in a reign of terror.

Gachagua who was nominated to deputize Dr William Ruto added that he has never been high-handed and has not been named in the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation (TJRC) report.

“I never appeared in the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation (TJRC) report and have never been high-handed. Who says I was high-handed? Go to Limuru and ask residents.

“I am very happy with my record as a D.O. I have never appeared in any inquiry report. This is just propaganda. There is nothing wrong with having served under Moi,” he noted, adding: “I restored security in the area and locals are still happy with me. During my time in Kiambaa, I oversaw the demarcation of the Kiambaa-Kawaida ranch, Thindigua ranch and others. That is why John Njuguna Wanjiku won the by-election I campaigned for him.”

The Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate noted that his leadership under Moi should not be used to judge him, stating that all major players in the 2022 race also served under Moi at different times.

“Anyone who is somebody in this country today served under Moi. He was the president for 24 years. Where else would we have worked? Mwai Kibaki was Moi’s deputy for 10 years. Nobody talks about that; Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, all served under Moi.