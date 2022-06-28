RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

I am very happy with my record as DO - Gachagua

Authors:

Charles Ouma

I restored security in Kiambaa and locals are still happy with me - Rigathi Gachagua

Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua holding an infant during campaigns on June 26, 2022
Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua holding an infant during campaigns on June 26, 2022

Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua has responded to allegations that he was a dreaded District Officer in Molo, Nakuru County and cracked down on residents in a reign of tyranny and oppression during the era of the late President Daniel Arap Moi.

Recommended articles

The Mathira MP lawmaker acknowledged that he indeed served as a DO under Moi noting that he is “very happy with my (his)record as a DO” and listed his workstations in a bid to clear his name from the allegations.

Gachagua dismissed the allegations, noting that he has never served in Molo or the larger Nakuru county (formerly Nakuru district) as alleged, noting that the reports painting him as a combative and forceful administrator are false.

Rigathi Gachagua
Rigathi Gachagua Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

“I want to put it on record… My file number at the Office of the President is PF 611592. I served in Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Laikipia, Garissa, Turkana, Kakamega and in the Office of the President in Nairobi. I have never served in Nakuru, leave alone Molo,” Gachagua explained in a recent interview.

READ: Gachagua outlines his 4 greatest contributions to Ruto’s campaign

He added: “That story has been concocted by people who want to incite Mt Kenya residents against me. They want to show that I was in Molo during those troubled times. Some people want to poison the minds of Mt Kenya.”

Nakuru County (then Nakuru district) faced turmoil at the onset of multi-party general elections that left around 5,000 people dead and another 75,000 displaced with reports of state agencies and administrators cracking down on dissenting voices.

He accused his critics of desperately attempting to discredit him in Mt Kenya by revisiting his tenure as a D.O. and alleging that it was characterized by tyranny and oppression as he cracked down on his own people in a reign of terror.

READ: Kabogo denounces Ruto during Citizen TV debate [Video]

Gachagua who was nominated to deputize Dr William Ruto added that he has never been high-handed and has not been named in the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation (TJRC) report.

Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua addresses a crowd on June 17, 2022
Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua addresses a crowd on June 17, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

“I never appeared in the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation (TJRC) report and have never been high-handed. Who says I was high-handed? Go to Limuru and ask residents.

“I am very happy with my record as a D.O. I have never appeared in any inquiry report. This is just propaganda. There is nothing wrong with having served under Moi,” he noted, adding: “I restored security in the area and locals are still happy with me. During my time in Kiambaa, I oversaw the demarcation of the Kiambaa-Kawaida ranch, Thindigua ranch and others. That is why John Njuguna Wanjiku won the by-election I campaigned for him.”

The Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate noted that his leadership under Moi should not be used to judge him, stating that all major players in the 2022 race also served under Moi at different times.

“Anyone who is somebody in this country today served under Moi. He was the president for 24 years. Where else would we have worked? Mwai Kibaki was Moi’s deputy for 10 years. Nobody talks about that; Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, all served under Moi.

“Some people have a problem with Gachagua, a small fellow whose influence was minimal. How can you have a problem with Gachagua serving Moi when Gideon Moi (President Moi’s son) is in Azimio la Umoja and nobody has an issue with that? Where did you want me to work?” he stated.

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I am very happy with my record as DO - Gachagua

I am very happy with my record as DO - Gachagua

Why I refused to be a Cabinet Secretary - Polycarp Igathe explains

Why I refused to be a Cabinet Secretary - Polycarp Igathe explains

Thugs strike Moha Jicho Pevu's office

Thugs strike Moha Jicho Pevu's office

Wajackoyah to export dog meat to pay national debt if elected

Wajackoyah to export dog meat to pay national debt if elected

27 suspects behind Nakuru attacks arrested

27 suspects behind Nakuru attacks arrested

Uhuru becomes 1st Kenyan president to visit Portugal

Uhuru becomes 1st Kenyan president to visit Portugal

Raila pledges to lower entry grades for teaching trainees in North Eastern

Raila pledges to lower entry grades for teaching trainees in North Eastern

DCI sharpshooters showcase impressive skills in Italy [Photos]

DCI sharpshooters showcase impressive skills in Italy [Photos]

Kenyans turn to mob justice amid increase in crime

Kenyans turn to mob justice amid increase in crime

Trending

Joe Nyokabi Tik Toker behind viral 'Asimioo, Haroo' video meets Martha Karua [Photos]

Joe Nyokabi Tik Toker behind viral 'Asimioo' video meets Martha Karua

They offered me Sh200M to drop my presidential bid - Wajackoyah

Roots Party presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoya campaigning at the Paris Lounge in Nairobi on June 25, 2022

Ruto questions Uhuru on protecting KEMSA thieves

Deputy President William Ruto

Raila is using you - Jaguar tells Karua

Starehe MP Charles Njagua 'Jaguar'