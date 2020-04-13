Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has stated that unusual burials of victims of coronavirus will be seen.

Speaking during a presser on Monday afternoon, CS Kagwe said the night funeral in Siaya had raised issues that will be addressed.

"How we dispose our loved ones might not be practical may not be practical in an extreme situation," he stated.

"... be mentally prepared and to accept that Covid-19 victim bodies shall be disposed in a manner that protects the living from infections and in accordance with the Ministry of Health burial protocols," he added.

The hasty burial of a KPA employee who succumbed to coronavirus complications drew sharp criticism from Kenyans.

James Oyugi Onyango's burial raised questions after it emerged that Ministry of Health (MoH) rules on burying of Covid-19 victims may have been breached.

According to MoH regulations for disposal of Covid-19 victims, before commencement of handling of the remains, the family must be fully informed.

Oyugi's burial took place between 1 and 2 am on Sunday morning in the presence of a handful of people, including security and county health officials.

This is in contravention of gazetted rules under the Public Health Act that stipulate funerals must only happen during the day.