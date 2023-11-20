The sports category has moved to a new website.

True or false? A man's brain is larger than a woman's [Quiz]

Miriam Mwende

November is a month dedicated to highlighting issues that affect men. Movember & No-Shave November raise awareness and funds for health issues that affect men as International Men's Day celebrates the value men bring to the world.

A group of men walking together [Image: PNW Production]
Men's brains are about 10% larger than women's brains

True
False
True Next question
A majority of brain researchers have found that a man's brain is about 10-11% larger than a woman's brain, however, this difference HAS NO connection to intelligence.

Men live 4-7 years longer than women globally

True
False
False Next question
Because of different factors, women tend to live longer than men. In Kenya, for example, WHO quotes the life expectancy of women at 64 years and that of men at 58 years.

Men think about sex every 7 seconds

True
False
False Next question
It's a common misconception and the myth has been debunk a number of times as untrue. A study published in the Journal of Sex Research found that college-age men reported thinking of sex about 19 times a day while their female counterparts reported thinking of sex 10 times a day.

Women are more likely than men to use knowledge & intuition from different areas to arrive at conclusions

True
False
True Next question
Brain researchers have found that men have more front-to-back brain wiring and women have more left-to-right connections. Some observe that this makes men's brains optimised for motor skills and women's brains optimised for intuitive thinking.

A man is his job. The career a man chooses reflects on his identity & personality.

True
False
False Next question
What a person, man or woman, does for work is different from who they are as an individual. It's a stereotype to link certain careers with personality traits.

Men and women are polar opposites

True
False
False Next question
Men and women have a lot in common.

Having a hard-on means a man is horny and wants to do it

True
False
False Next question
Men can experience random erections without sexual arousal. It is good practice to seek consent instead of making an assumption.

With men, it's not always about what you say, it's how you say it.

True
False
True Next question
For a majority of men, tone matters. But it is not an exact science, it may be different from person to person.

Compared to women, men are more likely to suffer lung cancer and heart disease

True
False
True Next question

Stereotypes about men are harmful and many are untrue

True
False
True Next question
It's important to always check the stereotypes you have believed about men and women. Stereotypes are rarely accurate and the impact of believing and propagating them makes life challenging for everyone.
Your score: Happy International Men's Day!
Celebrate the men in your life and encourage them to use November to learn more about their physical, mental and general health.
Miriam Mwende
