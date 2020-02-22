Days after Tanasha and Diamond’s song Gere attracted the attention of American producer Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys who is Swizz’s wife was spotted dancing along to Lava Lava and Meja Kunta’s song ‘Wanga’.

An excited Lava Lava took to his Instagram to thank the multiple Grammy Award-winning singer for supporting his work and reminded people of the event they were hosting.

"GOD IS GOOD 🙏🏾 Thank You So Much @aliciakeys #singelitotheworld🌏 Niwambie Tu TAREHE 28 kaniambia Atakuwepo LIFE CLUB kwenye #SANGAMBANGALAKWIO #usikuwawaswahili Nitakuwa Namwanangu @mejakunta_ Na Watu Kibao Tutawajuza Mwambie Mwenzio 💥💥💥" read Lava Lava's post.

Alicia Keys spotted dancing along to Lava Lava’s song Wanga

It seems like WCB Boss Diamond Platnumz is doing a commendable job as well as those who are signed under him.

As Swizz Beats asked Diamond to send him the song, Brazilian singer called Iza called out Chibu Dangote and Tanasha for copy pasting the video concept of their song Gere.

On Thursday 20th of February, Isabela Cristina Correia de Lima Lima, popularly known as IZA re-posted the Gere video on her Instagram, expressing displeasure in the manner which Chibu and his girlfriend duplicated scenes from her video titled Brisa.

Brazilian singer Iza calls out Diamond and Tanasha for copy pasting her Video

Scrutiny of the two videos Gere and Brisa indicate that the Director who worked on the Platnumz and Ms Donna’s video copied the concept from Iza’s song Brisa that was uploaded on YouTube on April 18, 2019 with over 83 million views.

Video (Courtesy)