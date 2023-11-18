Avril quietly exits social media after assault drama, wiping away online memories

The singer has since taken a break from social media with some of her online footprints wiped off, taking away memories, photos and videos that have come to define her being on social media.

It all started with her Instagram account being wiped clean with speculation rife that Avril may have opted for a social media break to recharge away from the glare of the public.

Shortly afterwards, the account which had more than 2 million followers ceased to exist.

Her quiet exit marked the end of a dramatic week in which she shared a disturbing photo on Instagram, alleging domestic abuse by her baby daddy, renowned video director J Blessing.

Singer Avril Pulse Live Kenya

In a direct message to J Blessing, she issued a stern warning, urging him to leave her. Though the post was removed, screenshots had already been taken, sparking a wave of discussions and criticisms across various online platforms.

Taking trolls head-on and speaking against violence

Trolls jumped in, forcing the singer to fire a response in which she conveyed her disgust at those who were trivializing domestic violence.

In response to the online backlash, Avril took to the comment section of one of the popular blogs to address the situation openly.

Her disappointment was palpable as she called out the netizens who had engaged in trolling, emphasizing the detrimental impact such behaviour has on victims of domestic abuse.

"Going through comments and I’m in utter shock...this is why people never report this shit, post this shit... cause y’all make people actually want to kill themselves after all they’ve been through... have a laugh.. enjoy.. bye," Avril expressed.

Singer Avril Nyambura Pulse Live Kenya

Avril forgives J Blessing

In a subsequent post, the singer noted that she had chosen to forgive J Blessing.

"I have always been an extremely private person. I would never talk about anything I'm going through even if I'm being tortured by it. My heart was so heavy that I had to tell the world about my business. Yes I saw the ridicule about me deserving of everything I have been through in my lifetime and I'm sure there will be more ridicule, but I also saw the outpouring of messages of love and support.

"I forgive you J, please find it in your hearts to forgive him too. Everyone is deserving of forgiveness in this life. I acknowledge that our 7 years of relationship and our journey as parents to an amazing little boy have faced challenges and there have been conflicts that escalated into fights. We recognize the need for change and are committed to seeking help and learning healthier ways to communicate and resolve issues. Our mutual goal is to create a more positive and supportive environment for each other, fostering understanding and growth," Avril wrote.

Avril and J Blessing have a son, born in 2018.

