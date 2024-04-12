The sports category has moved to a new website.

Reason Sandra Dacha would never date Dr Ofweneke & Mejja

Lynet Okumu

Sandra Dacha discusses her ideal type of partner and discloses her thoughts on dating certain Kenyan celebrities

Actress Sandra Dacha
Actress Sandra Dacha

Kenyan actress and social media influencer Sandra Dacha has shed light on her dating preferences and revealed some interesting insights into her romantic life.

In an interview with Dr Ofweneke on TV 47, Dacha discussed her ideal type of partner and disclosed her thoughts on dating certain Kenyan celebrities.

During the interview, Dacha made specific mentions of Kenyan celebrities whom she would never consider dating.

Actress Sandra Dacha
Actress Sandra Dacha

She playfully ruled out comedians Dr Ofweneke and Mejja as potential romantic partners, citing Mejja's bigger body size as a deterrent.

"Never! Sasa uko na tumbo na niko na tumbo, tutafanya nini? I love it slim, tall, dark, and not so handsome. Nikupeleke wapi ukiwa handsome? I cannot date Ofweneke or Mejja.

"I can't date him you know dawa ya ballon ni sindano. He's big. I don't like thick men. Nataka tu mtu slim alafu anakaa tu hivi hivi. Si handsome," she jokingly remarked.

Actress Sandra Dacha
Actress Sandra Dacha

When questioned about her relationship with fellow comedian Akuku Danger, Dacha evaded a direct response, fueling speculation about their status.

Although she avoided confirming their current relationship status, host Dr Ofweneke speculated that they might still be together based on Dacha's reluctance to address the question.

In March 2023, Akuku Danger publicly affirmed his relationship with Sandra Dacha during an Instagram Q&A session.

Responding to a fan inquiry about their status, Akuku expressed affection for Dacha, referring to her as his 'ride-or-die.' He also hinted at the possibility of polygamy in the future, suggesting that their bond remained strong.

Actress Sandra Dacha
Actress Sandra Dacha

The romance between Akuku Danger and Sandra Dacha first became public knowledge in early 2022 when Dacha disclosed their relationship during a fundraising event for Akuku Danger.

At the time, she revealed that they had been dating for a year, indicating positive developments in their partnership.

Despite the initial confirmation of their relationship, the current status of Akuku Danger and Sandra Dacha's romance remains uncertain.

Akuku Danger and Sandra Dacha
Akuku Danger and Sandra Dacha

As of now, neither party has provided definitive information regarding the continuation or conclusion of their relationship.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
