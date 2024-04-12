Reason Sandra Dacha would never date Dr Ofweneke & Mejja

In an interview with Dr Ofweneke on TV 47, Dacha discussed her ideal type of partner and disclosed her thoughts on dating certain Kenyan celebrities.

During the interview, Dacha made specific mentions of Kenyan celebrities whom she would never consider dating.

She playfully ruled out comedians Dr Ofweneke and Mejja as potential romantic partners, citing Mejja's bigger body size as a deterrent.

"Never! Sasa uko na tumbo na niko na tumbo, tutafanya nini? I love it slim, tall, dark, and not so handsome. Nikupeleke wapi ukiwa handsome? I cannot date Ofweneke or Mejja.

"I can't date him you know dawa ya ballon ni sindano. He's big. I don't like thick men. Nataka tu mtu slim alafu anakaa tu hivi hivi. Si handsome," she jokingly remarked.

When questioned about her relationship with fellow comedian Akuku Danger, Dacha evaded a direct response, fueling speculation about their status.

Although she avoided confirming their current relationship status, host Dr Ofweneke speculated that they might still be together based on Dacha's reluctance to address the question.

Akuku Danger affirms relationship with Sandra Dacha

In March 2023, Akuku Danger publicly affirmed his relationship with Sandra Dacha during an Instagram Q&A session.

Responding to a fan inquiry about their status, Akuku expressed affection for Dacha, referring to her as his 'ride-or-die.' He also hinted at the possibility of polygamy in the future, suggesting that their bond remained strong.

Akuku Danger & Sandra Dacha's relationship

The romance between Akuku Danger and Sandra Dacha first became public knowledge in early 2022 when Dacha disclosed their relationship during a fundraising event for Akuku Danger.

At the time, she revealed that they had been dating for a year, indicating positive developments in their partnership.

Despite the initial confirmation of their relationship, the current status of Akuku Danger and Sandra Dacha's romance remains uncertain.

