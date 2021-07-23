Harmonize defends self after messages to ex-wife & ex-girlfriend Kajala raised eyebrows

In an update, Konde Boy said that he was just making peace with his ex-wife and that doesn’t necessarily mean that he want her back.

“Sihitaji Mahusiano mapya wala ya Zamani, I just made things clear and to appreciate the woman who was there for me Tukapitia mengi kuachana sio Vita…Single forever” wrote Konde Boy.

Harmonize's post Pulse Live Kenya

Message to Kajala

On the other hand, the Attitude Maker joined other Tanzanians in wishing her ex-girlfriend Frida Kajala a happy Birthday upon turning a year older.

“Happy Birthday K…. Nakutakia Maisha marefu na Yenye Mafanikio Na Furaha tele.

@kajalafrida 🤞❤ NAHESHIMU SANA WATU NILOYOWAHI KUWAPA MOYO WANGU

ISHI MIAKA MINGI BINT MASANJA #SINDWELE” said Harmonize.

The message come days after Kajala covered a tattoo he got in Harmonize’s name with a Red-Rose flower.

A few months ago, Konde Boy and Kajala got matching tattoos of their name initials; ‘K’ for Harmonize and ‘H’ for Kajala at a time they were swimming in the deep waters of love.

Sarah, Harmonize and Frida Kajala Pulse Live Kenya

However, they broke up after only two months of dating, after it emerged that Harmonize was also seducing Kajala’s daughter Paula Kajala who is now dating Rayvanny.

Harmonize was the first one to cover-up his tattoo. On May 1st, the singer replaced the tattoo he had of Kajala’s name initial ‘K’ with ‘Konde Gang’.

Apology

On July 20, the Konde Music Worldwide CEO issued a public apology to his ex-wife Sarah Michelotti, acknowledging that siring a baby out of wedlock is what ended their marriage.

The star added that he would have been a fool to keep on hiding and denying his own blood (daughter Zuuh Konde).

Sorry

“SORRY & SORRY & SORRY 😔😔 I'm sorry is the only Word I can use to the one of Beautiful Woman 👩 Alienipatia Miaka (4) Ya maisha Yake Nami Nikampatia (4) Yangu Tulipitia Mengi Ila itoshe Kusema Nilizingua Sanaa ..!!! Mpaka Mungu Alipoamua Kuniletea Mtoto Wangu wa Kwanza @zuuh_konde Na Ndo Ikawa Mwisho Wa Safari Yetu Ya Pamoja Yeesss KUTELEZA KUNATOKEA Naa Muungwana Huomba Radhi 🙏 ila Ningeonekana Mjinga Zaidi Ningeendelea Kumficha Mtoto Wangu .....!!! LOVE & RESPECT 👸 AND THIS ONE IS FOR YOU ...!!! IN MY NEXT ALBUM ...!!! MY PEOPLE RUN IT UP LINK ON MY BIO @ceekvr” wrote Harmonize.

The Attitude maker humbled himself at a time he was performing a song dedicated at Sarah. The song will be in his next studio Album.

Upon seeing the apology, the Italian beauty noted that it's always important for one to apologize whenever he realizes he has done a mistake.

“It’s important to apologize after a big mistake” said Sarah.