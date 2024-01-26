The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Anerlisa Muigai defends mum as Omanga launches attack on her

Amos Robi

Senator Keroche has proposed the impeachment of Governor Kihika for being 'incompetent and inhumane,'

Anerlisa Muigai and her mother Senator Tabitha Karanja
Anerlisa Muigai and her mother Senator Tabitha Karanja

Businesswoman Anerlisa Muigai stepped forward to defend her mother, Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja Keroche, amidst growing tensions surrounding the senator's call for the impeachment of Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika.

Millicent Omanga, reacting to Senator Keroche's proposal, accused her of hypocrisy and suggested that the focus should be on supporting Governor Kihika in delivering on her mandate.

"Sen Tabitha Keroche’s call for the impeachment of @susankihika is unfortunate and smacks of hypocrisy.

"It can't be gainsaid that the people of Nakuru are in need of services. Governor should be supported to deliver on her mandate without unnecessary diversions and political witch-hunt," Omanga stated.

Tabitha Karanja Keroche speaking to reporters during the unveiling of Susan Kihika's 2022 gubernatorial running mate on May 16, 2022
Tabitha Karanja Keroche speaking to reporters during the unveiling of Susan Kihika's 2022 gubernatorial running mate on May 16, 2022

In response, Anerlisa Muigai defended her mother, cautioning those criticising Senator Keroche.

She emphasised that her mother works for the people of Nakuru, not any individual, and urged detractors not to underestimate her dedication to her responsibilities.

"Millicent Omanga, don't try mum. When she is given a job, she does her best. She was given a job by the Nakuru County residents, and she will do it to her best," said Muigai.

Senator Karanja, in her call for Governor Kihika's impeachment, expressed concerns about the mismanagement of the health sector, particularly from the takeover of War Memorial Hospital.

She accused the governor of being 'incompetent and inhumane,' alleging that the governor's actions led to the loss of lives in the hospital and were in contempt of a court order.

"As the Senator of Nakuru County and the deputy Majority leader of the Senate, I strongly condemn the attack on the hospital by the county.

"This shows we have a governor who is so inhumane and never follows the rule of law and never respects the court," Senator Karanja asserted during a media briefing on Wednesday, January 24.

File image of governor Susan Kihika
File image of governor Susan Kihika
Karanja also laid blame on the governor for disruptions affecting Mai Mahiu Hospital, Naivasha Hospital, Gilgil, and Njoro facilities.

She argued that Governor Kihika's actions have jeopardized the health sector in the county and demanded accountability for the alleged mismanagement.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
