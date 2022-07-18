RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bahati rejects Raila's offer, ditches Azimio campaign trail [Video]

Dennis Milimo

Odinga endorsed Bahati's opponent in Mathare, offering him a government position

Musician and EMB President Kevin Kioko Bahati is still facing hurdles in his quest to represent the people of Mathare Constituency as their next Member of Parliament (MP).

On Sunday, Bahati rejected Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s offer – of an appointive government position if he wins the presidential race and forms the next government.

Odinga made the offer to Mtoto wa Mama while endorsing his opponent and ODM Party candidate Anthony Tom Oluoch.

“Here in Mathare, as Baba I know I have two children in the same race. Do you want me to advice you as Baba? This is what I want...I have Oluoch and Bahati, this is what I decide… I will hold Bahati’s hand. Huyu Bahati ni mtoto yangu, nitampatia kazi kwa sererkali yangu.

Ruaraka MP is TJ Kajwang while Mathare MP is Oluoch… Ntaka kuona kama Lang’ata yote inarudi Azimio. Nataka pande ile ingine ni Jalang’o na pande hiyo ingine ni Orero Mwalimu, hiyo ndo imeleta mimi hapa leo,” Odinga said.

However, Bahati who was standing next to Odinga on a car’s sunroof jumped down in protest and disappeared into the crowd.

Earlier, Jubilee Party officials and ODM Party officials had also announced that MP Anthony Oluoch is their preferred candidate in the Mathare race and Bahati should stepdown.

“I Bahati Kioko will be on the ballot this August 9th,” Bahati insisted after ditching the Azimio la Umoja Rally that had endorsed his opponent.

Just the other day, Bahati was again humiliated by a section of Azimo La Umoja affiliated politicians – denying him a chance to address the people of Embakasi East during a political rally in the area.

In his words, Bahati explained that his competitors felt intimidated by his presence, opting to chase him away from the campaign trail.

“When Sifuna and his losing friend saw the incoming Mathare MP - Bahati Kioko has arrived and the crowd was demanding to hear me speak... they decided to end the meeting pre- maturely against the will of the people.

"Lakini mungu halali; ata mkini dhulumu watu wa mathare wameamua kura watapea mtoto wa Mathare. Lakini mbona hawa wazee wote wanakasirishwa nahuyu kijana mdogo?,” Bahati questioned.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

