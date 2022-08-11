RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Captain Ruth Karauri celebrates hubby after winning Kasarani MP seat

Dennis Milimo

Karauri won the seat after garnering 32,406 votes against John Kamau's 30,444 votes

Kenya Airways (KQ) Captain Ruth Karauri has penned a congratulatory message to her husband and SportPesa CEO Captain Ronald Karauri for winning the Kasarani parliamentary seat.

An excited Captain Ruth used the opportunity to thank the people of Kasarani for banking on her husband to represent them at the National Assembly.

She also assured Kasarani electorates that Captain Karauri is a man of his words and therefore he will deliver.

“Thank you to the people of Kasarani for trusting him. I can assure you he will deliver on his promises,” Captain Ruth wrote.

On Thursday, August 11, 2022 Sportpesa CEO Ronald Karauri was declared the winner of the Kasarani MP seat.

Karauri won the seat after garnering 32,406 votes against John Kamau's (UDA) 30,444 votes and Mercy Gakuya's (Jubilee) 24,790.

His win underscored Kasarani as a constituency that never re-elected an MP in the last 39 years.

Incumbent MP Mercy Gakuya unsuccessfully defended her seat despite having been considered as a leading candidate.

The constituency was once part of Mathare (then called North East Nairobi), which was historically one of the city's largest, and encompassed the enormous Mathare slum as well as areas surrounding the capital; Machakos and Thika.

The last MP who enjoyed a second term was Munyua Waiyaki, who had four uninterrupted terms from 1963.

The outgoing MP Gakuya, who ran for office in 2017 on a Jubilee ticket, defeated her predecessor John Njoroge Chege (Independent) and Steven Paul of the ODM by a landslide.

At the polls, she received 78,698 votes in comparison to Paul's 17,938, while Njoroge came in a distant third with 16,851 votes.

In February, 2022, Captain Ruth Karauri received overwhelming praise after safely navigating a Boeing 787 passenger plane into Heathrow Airport in the UK during a storm.

Capt. Karauri was at the cockpit aboard flight KQ 100 alongside her first officer Ayoob Harunany. They were praised for displaying courage and exceptional skills to land the plane amidst heavy winds at the London airport.

The British Weather Service had warned passengers of delayed flights due to the bad weather the region was experiencing.

Speaking after the landing, she credited KQ for the training she had received to enable her maneuver, even in such circumstances.

"The flight conditions were strong ghastly winds and it was quite a bumpy ride. However, thanks to the training we have had at Kenya Airways, particularly in the simulator, it prepared us for such a scenario. We used all our training expertise and skills that we have managed to learn over the years at Kenya Airways and we handled the learning expertly," she elaborated.

Ruth is the spouse of SportPesa founder Ronald Karauri, who before venturing into the sports betting business was also a pilot at KQ.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

