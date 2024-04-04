How thief stealthily entered Cebbie Koks' shop & made away with valuables [Video]

The unfortunate event took place on Wednesday, March 3, 2024, leaving Cebbie and her team in shock.

CCTV captures how a thief stole in Cebbie Koks' shop

A CCTV camera installed in Cebbie's beauty shop captured the audacious act of the thief as he made away with money and valuables.

Shared on Cebbie's Instagram stories on April 4, the footage revealed the thief's calculated movements.

The thief is seen cautiously navigating the shop, checking for any signs of surveillance. Meanwhile, an unsuspecting woman engaged in cleaning activities remained oblivious to the looming threat.

Seizing the opportune moment, the thief swiftly moved to action as soon as the coast was clear.

With remarkable agility, he opened a door and reached for a bag containing valuables. In a matter of moments, he snatched the bag and vanished from the scene, leaving behind a trail of dismay and loss.

Devastating loss for Cebbie Koks

The aftermath of the theft left Cebbie Koks devastated. Not only did the thief abscond with money and valuables, but he also took away her assistant's earnings, two mobile phones, and salaries.

The brazenness of the act carried out in broad daylight, left Cebbie questioning the depths to which some individuals can stoop.

Cebbie koks' nail parlor

Barely three years since its inception, the nail parlor experienced the unfortunate incident.

In October 2021, Cebbie ventured into the entrepreneurial world by inaugurating a nail parlor in Kisumu.

The establishment boasts a variety of deluxe services designed to indulge clients and encourage self-care.