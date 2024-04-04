The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

How thief stealthily entered Cebbie Koks' shop & made away with valuables [Video]

Lynet Okumu

Cebbie Koks shares CCTV footage showing how a man entered her shop and stole valuables, including her assistant's cash.

A screengrab of CCTV video showing how a thief stole at Cebbie Koks's shop in Kisumu
Businesswoman Cebbie Koks recently encountered a troubling incident when her beauty shop fell victim to a thief's raid.

The unfortunate event took place on Wednesday, March 3, 2024, leaving Cebbie and her team in shock.

A CCTV camera installed in Cebbie's beauty shop captured the audacious act of the thief as he made away with money and valuables.

Shared on Cebbie's Instagram stories on April 4, the footage revealed the thief's calculated movements.

The thief is seen cautiously navigating the shop, checking for any signs of surveillance. Meanwhile, an unsuspecting woman engaged in cleaning activities remained oblivious to the looming threat.

Seizing the opportune moment, the thief swiftly moved to action as soon as the coast was clear.

With remarkable agility, he opened a door and reached for a bag containing valuables. In a matter of moments, he snatched the bag and vanished from the scene, leaving behind a trail of dismay and loss.

The aftermath of the theft left Cebbie Koks devastated. Not only did the thief abscond with money and valuables, but he also took away her assistant's earnings, two mobile phones, and salaries.

The brazenness of the act carried out in broad daylight, left Cebbie questioning the depths to which some individuals can stoop.

Barely three years since its inception, the nail parlor experienced the unfortunate incident.

Cebbie Koks ( Instagram )
In October 2021, Cebbie ventured into the entrepreneurial world by inaugurating a nail parlor in Kisumu.

The establishment boasts a variety of deluxe services designed to indulge clients and encourage self-care.

Through active promotion on her social media platforms, the nail parlor swiftly garnered acclaim from both residents and tourists.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
