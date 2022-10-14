New body loading - Kelvin Kinuthia hints undergoing weight-loss procedure

Taking to his Instagram page, the cross-dresser said he was ready for the procedure in a city health facility.

While attaching a photo of himself at the facility the social media influencer urged his fans not to fear failure but rather fear being in the same place every other time.

"Don’t fear failure. Fear being in the exact same place next year as you are today. New body loading," he wrote.

Some of the procedures that are being adopted in weight loss and management locally are tummy tuck, 360 liposuctions, Brazilian butt Lift, vaginoplasty, gastric balloon, and breast implants.

Some are applicable to both men and women while some are meant strictly for women but as for Kinuthia, he has chosen to do the gastric balloon procedure according to the post shared.

"Here at Rays define for my gastric balloon," said Kinuthia.

Although Kinuthia has not complained publicly about his weight and body size, he is not the only celebrity to hint about taking a weight loss procedure.

Yesterday, October 13 content creator, Milly Chebby shared that she was thinking about undergoing a weight loss procedure but she was still weighing on the method to go for.

Some of the Kenyan celebrities who have had a weight management procedure in Kenya are, Citizen TVs Willis Raburu who had tried weight management at the gym but all did not work out for him.

Others are actress Catherine Kamau known popularly as Cate Actress and Jackie Matubia who have both revealed they underwent gastric balloon procedures to manage their weight.

While speaking on her YouTube channel days after the procedure, Matubia said that she had lost 7.5kgs as of October 12.