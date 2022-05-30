Diamond & Zuchu cause a stir with steamy 'Mtasubiri' performance [Video]

Platnumz was performing in Mwanza at the Cask and Grill, during his ongoing FOA EP (First of All EP), when Zuchu joined him on stage.

Videos captured by from the event, shows Zuchu grinding on her boss, as Chibu Dangote holds her by the waist.

The suggestive dance moves, excited the crowd that he turned up to enjoy the show –cheering the duo on top of their voices.

Diamond & Zuchu causes a stir with steamy 'Mtusubiri' performance [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

The steamy performance comes at a time the two have been rumored to be in a romantic relationship.

However, the two have always insisted that their relationship remains that of a boss and his employee but their actions seem to suggest otherwise.

Controversial music video scene

The Sukari hit-maker kissed her boss in the Mtasubiri music video and fans could not keep calm. Later, the music video was banned from being played on TV in the whole of Tanzania by the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

In the controversial music video, Zuchu is seen eloping from Church where she is a choir member after receiving Diamond’s phone call.

It is this 26-seconds scene which served as the intro to the video is what has landed the WCB president in trouble with TRCA with the authority explaining that the intro scene has caused a lot of discomfort among Christians – who feel disrespected.

Just the other day, Zuchu gifted her boss Diamond Platnumz a new pair of Off-White Odsy-1000 Arrow-motif sneakers.

A cross check done by this writer indicates that a pair of the Arrow-motif sneakers retails at Sh72, 411 which is equivalent to $623 as per Farfetch.com an apparel website.

Chibu Dangote was first spotted rocking the expensive sneakers on a day her was leaving Tanzania for Abidjan in Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) for a concert.