Mama Dangote lectures Diamond after his tough conversation with Tiffah & Nillan

Amos Robi

Diamond told his two children Princess Latiffah and Prince Nillan he had no other children with other women

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz with his mom, Mama Dangote
Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz with his mom, Mama Dangote

Diamond Platnumz has been castigated by his sister and mother for lying to two of his four children over having other children

Diamond’s sister Esma Platnumz said Diamond telling his children, Princess Latiffah and Prince Nillan whose mother is Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan that they do not have other siblings was laying a bad foundation for a relationship between them and their other siblings.

“You have really wronged the children, you should have told them they have another sibling, Tom Kaka so that they build a strong loving relationship from a young age and maybe even get to meet,” Esma said.

Esma Platnumz
Esma Platnumz

Diamond’s mother Mama Dangote reiterated the point by her daughter questioned why he did not recognize even his son with Tanasha Donna who she said was like his twin.

“Why didn’t you mention your look-alike twin who you even share a birthday, what you did was not right,” Mama Dangote said.

Diamond while visiting his children in South Africa was put to task to answer to whether he had other children with other women.

Latifah said that her mother Zari had accused Diamond of being behind the family breakup as he had other children with other women.

Diamond Platnumz, Zari Hassan and their two children
Diamond Platnumz, Zari Hassan and their two children

READ: My twin - Diamond gushes over look-alike son[Photo]

“Last night mama told me you broke up the family, she said you have another baby and another girlfriend,” Princess Tiffah said during the Diamond-Zari family gathering.

Diamond however denied having children with other women while he expressed shock in his children’s questions to him.

The two children however settled on their mother being the reason their family was not together saying she was in love with another man.

“It is you who broke up the family, you don’t spend time with papa you always hang out with another man but never with papa,” Diamond’s daughter said.

Diamond, Zuchu and their children Princess Lattifah and Prince Nillan
Diamond, Zuchu and their children Princess Lattifah and Prince Nillan

READ: Tanasha Donna heaps praises Diamond for being a good dad

The move by the kids left Diamond shocked saying he was surprised by their actions considering they are young.

Amos Robi
