Mama Dangote lectures Diamond after his tough conversation with Tiffah & Nillan

Diamond’s sister Esma Platnumz said Diamond telling his children, Princess Latiffah and Prince Nillan whose mother is Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan that they do not have other siblings was laying a bad foundation for a relationship between them and their other siblings.

“You have really wronged the children, you should have told them they have another sibling, Tom Kaka so that they build a strong loving relationship from a young age and maybe even get to meet,” Esma said.

Diamond’s mother Mama Dangote reiterated the point by her daughter questioned why he did not recognize even his son with Tanasha Donna who she said was like his twin.

“Why didn’t you mention your look-alike twin who you even share a birthday, what you did was not right,” Mama Dangote said.

Diamond while visiting his children in South Africa was put to task to answer to whether he had other children with other women.

Latifah said that her mother Zari had accused Diamond of being behind the family breakup as he had other children with other women.

“Last night mama told me you broke up the family, she said you have another baby and another girlfriend,” Princess Tiffah said during the Diamond-Zari family gathering.

Diamond however denied having children with other women while he expressed shock in his children’s questions to him.

The two children however settled on their mother being the reason their family was not together saying she was in love with another man.

“It is you who broke up the family, you don’t spend time with papa you always hang out with another man but never with papa,” Diamond’s daughter said.

