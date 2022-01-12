RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Esther Musila’s perfect clap back to fan demanding that she gets pregnant

Dennis Milimo

Wife to singer Guardian Angel hits back

Esther Musila with her kids and hubby Guardian Angel
Guardian Angel's wife, Esther Musila, has expressed discontentment with people who mount pressure on married couples to have kids, without knowing what the couple's plans are in regard.

A fed up Mrs Omwaka opted to clap back at a fan who commented on her page, asking when she and her new husband will be having kids.

“Congratulations, tunangoja watoto sasa (we're now waiting for you to have kids),” commented the fan.

In a quick rejoinder, Esther hit back with: “Wako? Tunakuzalia ama? (Where are they? Are we getting pregnant on your behalf?)

Esther Musila'sclap back
Esther is a mother of three grown children. A cross check on her social media profiles indicates that she is proud to be a mother, and a playful nickname for her children, the 3G’s.

Her children have kept away from the celebrity life and are only known by the names Gilda Naibei, Glennk Naibei and Kim. They are presumed to be 29, 26 and 23 years old respectively as of 2021, when their mother became a public figure.

There is little public information about their father, but reports indicate that he passed away a few years ago.

Esther Musila with her kids and hubby Guardian Angel
Mrs Omwaka might not be the first public figure to be pressured by outsiders to have kids after a wedding.

Grace Ekirapa's Take

Media personality Grace Ekirapa was fighting off pressure from outsiders to have kids, months before announcing that she is expectant.

An embattled Ekirapa remarked that it is unfair for outsiders to impose pressure on married couples, to an extent of throwing insults at them just because they are yet to have kids in their marriage.

She went on to remind netizens that it is God who gives children, women and men can only try.

Pascal Tokodi & Bae Grace Ekirapa Expecting their first child together [Photos]
It is unfair for an outsider to impose on a married couples life and even raise insults about their life and why they are not bringing children into the world. My heart breaks because there are soo many people out here who are quick to hurt others with their words by raising demands, insults and accusations before knowing what the other person is going through” said Ms Ekirapa.

However, on January 3, Grace Ekirapa and her husband - actor Pascal Tokodi - announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The love birds made the announcement on their social media handles with exquisite baby bump photos.

Dennis Milimo

