Let's meet in court - Eve Mungai goes after imposter GSU officer [Video]

In a video seen by this writer, Mungai was accompanied by her lawyer to Kileleshwa Police Station where she recorded a statement on the allegations made in the video by one CP Karao.

Eve, in the post she attached to the video thanked her legal team for moving with speed in ensuring that she gets justice over the matter.

"Thank you to my legal team for acting very fast, The fake GSU is under custody as we wait to proceed in court, hoping justice will prevail," Eve wrote.

While addressing friends and a section of her fans who had accompanied her to the station had this to say on the matter.

"We have reported at the Kileleshwa Police Station and we have come with my client to report an issue whereby we have had certain video circulating for the past three days concerning my client and this video has serious untruth and extreme defamatory attributes," the lawyer said.

The lawyer underscored that the content creator had taken her time and invested in building her brand emphasising that she has a legal right to protect her reputation.

"My client has built a brand over the years via sheer hard work and she feels that anyone who has the intentions to jeopardize the law has to take its course," he added.

Eve's lawyer revealed the identity of the man as Muendo Mailu and says he will be charged with impersonating a police officer and threatening Eve among other charges when he is presented in court.

"The accused, Muendo Mailu is facing charges of impersonating a police officer, threatening my client, and also the publication of unprintable words together with the publication of a video that he claims that he had a relationship with my client of which my client has never met him, claims that he has given my client money of which there are no records to that," the lawyer added.