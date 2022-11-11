Awinja lights up the internet with TBT photo

The photo shows the young actor and two young boys who she says are her brothers, a young and an older brother.

The actress, Awinja says she would hardly put on a white garment on a weekday thus she on this day wore her Sunday best specifically to take the photo.

"Me and my Brothers, I know we don't look like we have showered but in this photo, we had showered specifically to take this photo. This was my Sunday best because there is no day you would find me in a white dress," she said.

As it was normal with most of the parents those days, Awinja says her mother used to buy them unisex clothing and footwear such that the young siblings would put them on when they reached their age to fit in the clothes and shoes.

"Our mother used to buy us unisex shoes so that when we outgrow them our young siblings would put them on. I also do not understand the fascination with my mother and striped clothes. We all wore striped clothing in this photo," she cheekily said.

Awinja's acting career began while she was still in high school. She continued with it when she came to Nairobi and started acting set book pieces for secondary school plays. She later became an employee at the Theatrix Arts Ensemble.

Awinja who played the role of house help in Papa Shirandula also worked at the Heartstrings in Kenya where she did stage plays.