Awinja lights up the internet with TBT photo

Masia Wambua

The actor played the role of house help in Papa Shirandula show.

Jackie Vickie TbT photo and a current one
Papa Shirandula show actor Jackie Vile popularly known by her stage name as Awinja Nyamwalo has lit the internet after sharing a throwback Thursday photo while she was still a young girl.

The photo shows the young actor and two young boys who she says are her brothers, a young and an older brother.

The actress, Awinja says she would hardly put on a white garment on a weekday thus she on this day wore her Sunday best specifically to take the photo.

"Me and my Brothers, I know we don't look like we have showered but in this photo, we had showered specifically to take this photo. This was my Sunday best because there is no day you would find me in a white dress," she said.

A TbT photo of Jacky Vickie and his brothers and a recent photo of her
As it was normal with most of the parents those days, Awinja says her mother used to buy them unisex clothing and footwear such that the young siblings would put them on when they reached their age to fit in the clothes and shoes.

"Our mother used to buy us unisex shoes so that when we outgrow them our young siblings would put them on. I also do not understand the fascination with my mother and striped clothes. We all wore striped clothing in this photo," she cheekily said.

Awinja's acting career began while she was still in high school. She continued with it when she came to Nairobi and started acting set book pieces for secondary school plays. She later became an employee at the Theatrix Arts Ensemble.

Jacky Vickie
Awinja who played the role of house help in Papa Shirandula also worked at the Heartstrings in Kenya where she did stage plays.

Awinja has a five-year-old child who celebrated his birthday on June 3.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
