Nonini invites fans for 40th birthday bash in Dallas

Masia Wambua

Popping bottles and partying in a club - Nonini's birthday bash to go down in Dallas, Texas this coming weekend

Nonini
Nonini

Genge musician Nonini on Sunday marked his 40th birthday by releasing a new single featuring Kevin Brown.

Noting that it had been a chill day for him, the Pro Habo Ent owner conveyed that he had made plans for a major birthday bash in Dallas, Texas this coming weekend.

"So this year I chose to do it differently. No popping bottles or partying in a club. Not because I feel old but coz we shall do that sh*t next weekend in Dallas the 8th come party with me at Manyatta Grill," he announced.

The 'Keroro' hitmaker, while celebrating his birthday with a post online, noted that he was turning 40 which he considered a huge milestone.

"40th birthday is a milestone! first, I give thanks to Jehovah who actually got me this far, and second on the 4th floor I hear you enter mid-adulthood. At this point in your life, you're too young and not too old it's a blessing," Nonini wrote.

Nonini
Nonini Pulse Live Kenya

READ: It is a gift to my fans - Genge Pioneer, Nonini opens up on his new track

Nonini also acknowledged God's help through his life, thanking fans for birthday wishes.

"This year is all about gratitude which affects your attitude and has a direct correlation to your altitude! Thank you! Thank you! Jah Shukran sana for all the Birthday wishes," he said.

Earlier, Nonini had confirmed to this writer that his comeback reggae banger 'One Day', released concurrently with his big day, was a gift for his fans.

The song was produced by Kevin Ondiko Olando of Resoundz Media.

Nonini with a friend Aleki Boom, the artiste behind the chorus in the new song
Nonini with a friend Aleki Boom, the artiste behind the chorus in the new song Pulse Live Kenya

READ: True to the game: Nonini signs fresh talent, teases upcoming single [New Song Alert]

Other than collaborating with Kevin Brown, Nonini also confirmed that the chorus was done by a friend, Aleki Boom who is a brother to George Mwangangi alias Mongolo a former councilor of Ziwani Ward in Nairobi.

Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
