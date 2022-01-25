Kenyan gospel singer Loise Kim has become the latest addition to Deputy President William Ruto’s party - United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.
Gospel singer becomes latest addition to DP Ruto's UDA Party
She is seeking to succeed Gathoni Wamuchomba as the Kiambu Women representative
Ms Kim was officially welcomed to the UDA party by Deputy President William Ruto, ahead of the upcoming General Election. She will be vying for the Kiambu Woman Representative seat.
"Proud to welcome gospel award-winning musician Loise Kim to the Hustler Nation. She is an aspirant for the Kiambu Woman Representative position,” reads a tweet from Dr Ruto.
At least six women have expressed interest to succeed Gathoni Wamuchomba who is gunning for the Githunguri constituency parliamentary seat.
Other hopefuls include the youthful Emma Wangari alias Mama Mwiko, Mary Kirika, Njeri Bakari and former Kiambu TNA coordinator Gladys Chania. Kiambu Deputy Governor Joyce Ngugi and notable motivational speaker Ann Wamuratha are also reported to be eying the position.
On January 20, the Muthukumi hit-maker used her social media pages to announce that she is in the race to become the next Woman Representative for Kiambu County.
Details on Kim’s poster asked the electorate in Kiambu Country to register as voters in large numbers.
On January 16, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) rolled out the second phase of Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR), in preparation for the August 9, elections.
The exercise will run from January 17 to February 6, 2022.
Other entertainers and prominent figures who have joined DP Ruto’s camp include MC Jessy, Starehe Member Parliament Charles Njagua (Jaguar), Rufftone, Radio Presenter Njogu wa Njoroge, and Hussein Mohamed (Director of Communications).
