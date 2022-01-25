RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Gospel singer becomes latest addition to DP Ruto's UDA Party

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

She is seeking to succeed Gathoni Wamuchomba as the Kiambu Women representative

Gospel singer becomes latest addition to DP Ruto's UDA Party
Gospel singer becomes latest addition to DP Ruto's UDA Party

Kenyan gospel singer Loise Kim has become the latest addition to Deputy President William Ruto’s party - United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Recommended articles

Ms Kim was officially welcomed to the UDA party by Deputy President William Ruto, ahead of the upcoming General Election. She will be vying for the Kiambu Woman Representative seat.

"Proud to welcome gospel award-winning musician Loise Kim to the Hustler Nation. She is an aspirant for the Kiambu Woman Representative position,” reads a tweet from Dr Ruto.

At least six women have expressed interest to succeed Gathoni Wamuchomba who is gunning for the Githunguri constituency parliamentary seat.

Other hopefuls include the youthful Emma Wangari alias Mama Mwiko, Mary Kirika, Njeri Bakari and former Kiambu TNA coordinator Gladys Chania. Kiambu Deputy Governor Joyce Ngugi and notable motivational speaker Ann Wamuratha are also reported to be eying the position.

On January 20, the Muthukumi hit-maker used her social media pages to announce that she is in the race to become the next Woman Representative for Kiambu County.

Details on Kim’s poster asked the electorate in Kiambu Country to register as voters in large numbers.

Gospel singer becomes latest addition to DP Ruto's UDA Party
Gospel singer becomes latest addition to DP Ruto's UDA Party Gospel singer becomes latest addition to DP Ruto's UDA Party (edited) Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: Kameme FM’s Njogu Wa Njoroge fired days after joining DP Ruto’s UDA

On January 16, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) rolled out the second phase of Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR), in preparation for the August 9, elections.

The exercise will run from January 17 to February 6, 2022.

Other entertainers and prominent figures who have joined DP Ruto’s camp include MC Jessy, Starehe Member Parliament Charles Njagua (Jaguar), Rufftone, Radio Presenter Njogu wa Njoroge, and Hussein Mohamed (Director of Communications).

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akuku Danger discharged, can’t leave over Sh2 million hospital bill

Akuku Danger discharged, can’t leave over Sh2 million hospital bill

Gospel singer becomes latest addition to DP Ruto's UDA Party

Gospel singer becomes latest addition to DP Ruto's UDA Party

Rapper Prezzo resigns from Wiper party

Rapper Prezzo resigns from Wiper party

Diana Marua’s YouTube channel with over 600K subscribers hacked

Diana Marua’s YouTube channel with over 600K subscribers hacked

Saumu Mbuvi confirms Senator baby daddy is a deadbeat [Screenshot]

Saumu Mbuvi confirms Senator baby daddy is a deadbeat [Screenshot]

Cardi B wins $1.25m lawsuit against blogger who claimed she was 'a prostitute'

Cardi B wins $1.25m lawsuit against blogger who claimed she was 'a prostitute'

I was elected by the people of Starehe, not artistes - Jaguar replies after criticism

I was elected by the people of Starehe, not artistes - Jaguar replies after criticism

DJ Joe Mfalme acquires Red Berry Academy

DJ Joe Mfalme acquires Red Berry Academy

Jalang'o's possible replacement unveiled on Kiss 100 today

Jalang'o's possible replacement unveiled on Kiss 100 today

Trending

Kamene Goro opens up on fallout with Andrew Kibe

Kamene Goro and Andrew Kibe

Former radio presenter Gitobu narrates how colleague humiliated him

Former One FM presenter Koome Gitobu narrates how Miss Mandi Sarro humiliated him

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Steve Harvey 'adopts' Elsa Majimbo after interviewing her on his show [Video]

Steve Harvey and Elsa Majimbo