Ms Kim was officially welcomed to the UDA party by Deputy President William Ruto, ahead of the upcoming General Election. She will be vying for the Kiambu Woman Representative seat.

"Proud to welcome gospel award-winning musician Loise Kim to the Hustler Nation. She is an aspirant for the Kiambu Woman Representative position,” reads a tweet from Dr Ruto.

At least six women have expressed interest to succeed Gathoni Wamuchomba who is gunning for the Githunguri constituency parliamentary seat.

Other hopefuls include the youthful Emma Wangari alias Mama Mwiko, Mary Kirika, Njeri Bakari and former Kiambu TNA coordinator Gladys Chania. Kiambu Deputy Governor Joyce Ngugi and notable motivational speaker Ann Wamuratha are also reported to be eying the position.

On January 20, the Muthukumi hit-maker used her social media pages to announce that she is in the race to become the next Woman Representative for Kiambu County.

Details on Kim’s poster asked the electorate in Kiambu Country to register as voters in large numbers.

Gospel singer becomes latest addition to DP Ruto's UDA Party (edited) Pulse Live Kenya

On January 16, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) rolled out the second phase of Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR), in preparation for the August 9, elections.

The exercise will run from January 17 to February 6, 2022.