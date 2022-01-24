On Sunday, Konde boy a made dramatic U-turn, hours after announcing that he is no longer an item with his Australian girlfriend Briana Jai.

“I’m not single. Tuheshimiane,” said Harmonize.

Harmonize makes U-turn on breakup with girlfriend Briana [Screenshot] Pulse Live Kenya

On Saturday, the Bongo star took to his Insta-stories to state that he was single, just three months after introducing his girlfriend Briana to the world.

The Never Give up maker went ahead to unfollow Briana, and deleted all the pictures they took together.

“Single life again. I can’t believe I’m single again,” wrote Harmonize.

In his Harmonize disclosed that he is now focusing on other things hinting that he will only get back to the dating pool at the age of 35.

However, it appears that Harmonize faked his breakup with Briana into order to promoted his new song called ‘Mwaka Wangu’.

Briana's Introduction

In November 2021, through his social media page, the singer shared his girlfriend’s photos, officially introducing her as his new lover.

“Been waiting for this moment to tell everybody what you mean to me. I just wanna love you in this life and respect every woman like sister, friend, auntie, mum and promise to be there for you my whole life. Welcome to my world Queen B,” he wrote.

At one point, Harmonize was spotted with Briana while in the US watching a basketball game. Through his Instagram page, the musician shared a number of photos and short videos posing alongside Briana.

US-based Kenyan DJ Poizon Ivy also posted photos with Harmonize and his girlfriend after linking up at the Dallas Mavericks basketball court.

The Matatizo hit singer is good at many things but it appears love isn't one of them. Over the past two years, his marriage to Italian wife Sarah Michelotti ended in a divorce.