Prof Hamo reveals son’s cheeky behaviour that challenged him to hustle harder

Speaking in an interview with Jeff Kuria, he recounted the obstacles he faced along the way and how his then 3-year-old son served as a constant motivation for him to work hard.

Professor Hamo's humble beginnings

Hamo's story is one of humble beginnings and determination. He began his career at Churchill Show, a popular Kenyan comedy show, where he shared a one-bedroom apartment with his family.

Their modest living conditions included no TV, and it was during this period that his young son became his source of inspiration.

The neighbor in the adjoining room had a TV, and during the broadcast of Churchill Show, Hamo's son would ask to go next door to watch his father perform. This touching gesture from his son left a lasting impression on Hamo.

"When I started at Churchill show I was living in a one bedroom, no TV, and my son was three years old, and the neighbour had a TV.

"There was an adjoining door between our rooms, so the neighbour would put the TV next to that door so that we could hear, so it was showing Churchill show, then my son would tell me 'Baba let me go and see you' then he leaves and goes to the neighbour," he recounted," he said.

Churchill's words of wisdom to Prof Hamo

Hamo's journey in comedy began with words of encouragement from Daniel "Churchill" Ndambuki, the host of Churchill Show.

After just two shows, Churchill expressed his desire to see Hamo achieve more and grow beyond his name. At the time, Hamo didn't fully comprehend Churchill's message, but it would become clearer over time.

Hamo later realised during these difficult moments that that growth required innovation. He learned that when pushed into a corner by life's challenges, one becomes ingenious and resourceful.

"Njaa inafanyanga you are pushed to the corner, you become creative," he stated. If growth isn't happening, it's a sign that njaa haija kugonga vizuri (hunger hasn't struck hard well), Hamo reminisced.

Prof Hamo falls into depression

Prof Hamo didn't just face financial difficulties; he also had to grapple with personal battles against depression.

He described how, every morning, he would confront feelings of despair that tried to discourage him from pursuing his dreams. Depression would tell him to stay in bed and sleep, reminding him that outside was nothing but suffering.

Despite these early morning battles with depression, Hamo refused to give in. He knew that if he had started earlier without these experiences, he wouldn't have developed the resilience that defines him today. "That's why you can place me anywhere, and I will survive," he affirmed.

How Prof Hamo overcame morning struggles

Hamo humorously recounted how depression would taunt him as he returned home with just an avocado and his ideas.

It would discourage him from resting and insist on thinking through the night. These morning struggles were relentless, but Hamo's determination was unwavering.