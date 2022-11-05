RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

King Alami shares her recovery journey from the hospital bed [Photo]

Masia Wambua

Alami was hospitalised after falling from a seven-storey building along Thika Road.

Noti Flow and King Alami. Alami is recuperating at Kenyatta National Hospital after being amputated.
Noti Flow's girlfriend, Armaan Bux Mushtak Alami, alias King Alami has shared her recovery journey while still in the hospital bed.

Alami who rose to fame back in May 2021 after musician and rapper Noti Flow introduced her to the public as her girlfriend, shared a video of herself in an undisclosed city hospital, noting that she is on a recovery journey and doing well.

The short clip she shared showed her swollen face as she struggled to open her eyes fully.

Screen grabs from King Alami and Noti Flow
She also tagged her friend, Noti Flow in the short clip.

On seeing the message, Noti Flow was quick to respond reassure that she loves her despite her current status.

"To me you are perfect. I love you forever," Noti Flow wrote in response to Alami who had mentioned that her physical appearance had changed.

The youthful social media personality has had her arm amputated after she fell from a building along Thika Road that left her with a broken hand.

Noti Flow and her girlfriend King Alami
Alami is expected to undergo several other surgeries for her to attain and reach full recovery after the accident.

Her friend, Noti sent out a note of appreciation to her fans and friends who showed up to donate blood for Alami.

The family had also appealed to friends to help them settle the hospital bill that has been growing to thousands.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
