King Alami shares her recovery journey from the hospital bed [Photo]

Alami who rose to fame back in May 2021 after musician and rapper Noti Flow introduced her to the public as her girlfriend, shared a video of herself in an undisclosed city hospital, noting that she is on a recovery journey and doing well.

The short clip she shared showed her swollen face as she struggled to open her eyes fully.

She also tagged her friend, Noti Flow in the short clip.

On seeing the message, Noti Flow was quick to respond reassure that she loves her despite her current status.

"To me you are perfect. I love you forever," Noti Flow wrote in response to Alami who had mentioned that her physical appearance had changed.

The youthful social media personality has had her arm amputated after she fell from a building along Thika Road that left her with a broken hand.

Alami is expected to undergo several other surgeries for her to attain and reach full recovery after the accident.

Her friend, Noti sent out a note of appreciation to her fans and friends who showed up to donate blood for Alami.