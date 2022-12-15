Jackie Matubia hospitalised

The award-winning actor and TV presenter updated her fans on the unfortunate development from her hospital bed on Thursday morning conveying that she has been unwell for a number of days.

Matubia could be seen attached to a blood pressure monitor though she appeared to be in a stable condition.

She has not disclosed details of her ailment or the treatment she is undergoing.

"To good health. Had the roughest couple of days," Matubia captioned a video from hospital that she shared with her Instagram followers.

Pulse Live Kenya

Jackie Matubia's recent surgery

In late November, Jackie announced that she had undergone an Allurion gastric balloon procedure for weight loss, indicating that it had been two months since the surgery was done.

"The inches are inching 2 months in with the Allurion Baloon and I've moved from 105kg to now 93.3kgs. The best view comes after the hardest climb," she posted on November 22.

According to Matubia, the non-invasive procedure took only 15 minutes to get done adding that it had cost her at least Sh500,000.

Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

At the time she also noted that the doctors had advised that the full impact of the procedure would be observed over a period of three months.