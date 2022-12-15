ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jackie Matubia hospitalised

Miriam Mwende

Had the roughest couple of days - Jackie Matubia updates fans from hospital bed

Most Influential Actress of the Year (Pulse Influencer Awards 2022) Jackie Matubia hospitalised
Most Influential Actress of the Year (Pulse Influencer Awards 2022) Jackie Matubia hospitalised

Pulse Acting Influencer of the Year Jackie Matubia has been taken ill and is currently admitted in hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The award-winning actor and TV presenter updated her fans on the unfortunate development from her hospital bed on Thursday morning conveying that she has been unwell for a number of days.

Matubia could be seen attached to a blood pressure monitor though she appeared to be in a stable condition.

She has not disclosed details of her ailment or the treatment she is undergoing.

"To good health. Had the roughest couple of days," Matubia captioned a video from hospital that she shared with her Instagram followers.

Actor Jackie Matubia hospitalised
Actor Jackie Matubia hospitalised Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jackie Matubia leaves fans guessing after posting photo in white wedding gown

In late November, Jackie announced that she had undergone an Allurion gastric balloon procedure for weight loss, indicating that it had been two months since the surgery was done.

"The inches are inching 2 months in with the Allurion Baloon and I've moved from 105kg to now 93.3kgs. The best view comes after the hardest climb," she posted on November 22.

According to Matubia, the non-invasive procedure took only 15 minutes to get done adding that it had cost her at least Sh500,000.

Jackie Matubia
Jackie Matubia Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jackie Matubia shows off body transformation 2 months after weight loss procedure[Photo]

At the time she also noted that the doctors had advised that the full impact of the procedure would be observed over a period of three months.

.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jackie Matubia hospitalised

Jackie Matubia hospitalised

Apple Music launches new Sing Along feature

Apple Music launches new Sing Along feature

Drake gets a necklace with 42 engagement rings for all the times he almost proposed

Drake gets a necklace with 42 engagement rings for all the times he almost proposed

Rema's Calm Down' remix becomes most streamed Afrobeats song of 2022

Rema's Calm Down' remix becomes most streamed Afrobeats song of 2022

Diamond spoils Zuchu rotten with multi-million gift

Diamond spoils Zuchu rotten with multi-million gift

Nadia set to launch new business on Koinange Street

Nadia set to launch new business on Koinange Street

Kanye West: Rapper bags 'Antisemite of the Year' title after millions of votes

Kanye West: Rapper bags 'Antisemite of the Year' title after millions of votes

YouTuber Nicholas Kioko enters music industry with debut single featuring girlfriend [Video]

YouTuber Nicholas Kioko enters music industry with debut single featuring girlfriend [Video]

Reason Jeff Koinange is going off TV screens

Reason Jeff Koinange is going off TV screens

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Comedian Mammito held a comedy show, Mammito and Friends concert which turned out to be her first sold-out laugh concert.

Terence Creative over the moon as Mammito achieves another milestone

Jeff Koinange

Reason Jeff Koinange is going off TV screens

At odds: Sizzla Kalonji and DJ Khaled

Jamaican reggae legend burns up platinum disc sent to him by DJ Khaled

Mark Masai

Mark Masai makes comeback with new show days after exiting NTV [Video]