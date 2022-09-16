Actress Jackie Matubia is turning 32 years old and the mother of two could not hide her joy in celebrating the special day.
Jackie Matubia shares stunning photos as she marks 32nd birthday
Matubia shared photo from her birthday shoot donned in a glamorous red dress with the caption, “Happy birthday mama girls 31+1”.
Matubia’s post left the comment section filled with birthday wishes while other followers said they were waiting for the birthday content on her YouTube.
fatbellybela Your energy is unmeasured and Unmatched. Happy birthday beautiful
phlexx_gaming_gadgets The Queen we know as Kenyans. Happy birthday Jackie
meivin_kelvin HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN TO MANY MORE YEARS FULL OF ABUNDANT PROSPERITY FAVOUR AND GRACE FROM GOD❤️
_francismungai Happy birthday😍😍, cheers to happiness🥳🥳
maryl_mawia Happy happy plus one jackie😍, feel the love from one of your fan❤️❤️❤️, may God’s love and grace be sufficient to you
videmhayeka Awwww our girl toto aheri looking charming, HAPPY BIRTHDAY YOUNG AND BEAUTIFUL QUEEN I WISH NOTHING BUT THE BEST IN THE WORLD 😍😍😍😍😍😍
jedidah_muiga Happy birthday to many more years ... l can't wait to watch your birthday on YouTube
millychebby Happy Birthday girl to many more years of good health lots of wealth happiness favors and abundant grace 💜
kalekyemumo Stunning girl🔥🔥🔥… happy happy birthday. May the Lord bless your new year and fill you with abundance
Blessing Lung'aho and Jackie Matubia address breakup rumours
Matubia and her husband actor Blessing Lungaho recenltly quashed rumkors of separation. Lungaho confirmed that they are still together and doing well, asking fans to ignore the rumours on social media because they are false and misleading.
Matubia, on the other hand, reiterated her husband’s sentiments saying she learned about the separation claims after numerous phone calls from concerned friends. She affirmed that all was well in her house.
“Rumors will always be rumors. We are doing very fine,” she stated.
