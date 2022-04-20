Information shared by the media personality indicates that the new restaurant is specialized in preparing and serving traditional food or African Cuisine.

“We have officially opened @wapekdelicacies Karibu! You can access Wapek from Mama Ngina St, opposite International house. You can also access using the entrance on Kaunda St , next to Queensway Hse. Wapek Delicacies is on the 1st Floor,” reads a post on Jalang’o’s Instagram page.

Jalang’o & wife Amina launch their own restaurant in Nairobi CBD [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

In a separate interview with Eve Mungai, Jalas revealed that he is the one who came up with the name of the restaurant.

“Wapek is a luo word that means were are heavy yaani sisi ni wazito (Heavy). We are big on good food, comfort, style and space.

“Before you ask people to clap for you, make sure you clap for yourself. Before you ask people to stand with you, make sure you can stand for yourself because people can disappoint,” Jalang’o said while explaining why he named his restaurant Wapek.

He further divulged that his wife is the one who worked on the interior of their restaurant- she is an interior designer.

Jalang’o & wife Amina launch their own restaurant in Nairobi CBD [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

“The construction has been going on for about 4 months. My wife has been putting together all this decors (she is an interior designer) and her friend called Christine Kuria are the one who designed this place,” he said.

He added; “We are giving it an African touch because we are big on African food... This is my wife’s place. Mimi tu ni marketing kwa hii hoteli. She has always wanted to do this for a very long time. So when I was getting myself into politics I told her that we need to look for other things to caution ourselves because politics is expensive, so her and our other business partners came up with this,”.

The former Kiss 100 presenter added that he has a good number of supportive friends and fans - willing and always ready to support his ventures.