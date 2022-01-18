RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jamaican star Popcaan postpones his Kenya concert again

Dennis Milimo

Popcaan lost his iPhone while performing in Gambia

Jamaican star Popcaan
Jamaican star Popcaan

Jamaican musician Andre Hugh Sutherland, known professionally as Popcaan, has announced the postponement of his Kenya concert once again.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Popcaan said that his much anticipated concert has been moved to April 16, 2022.

Initially, the concert had been scheduled to happen on January 8, before being pushed to February 26, 2022 and now April 16.

“Niaje Nairobi! It’s official, finally a forward to 254, after many requests from my Kenyan unruly fans, @vibesonly_ke will push the event in Nairobi to 16th April 2022. Forward out and let’s make this one another historic show,” reads the announcement from Popcaan.

The postponement come days after Popcaan staged an electrifying performance in Gambia.

“Thank you again to the smiling coast of Africa and @AbsoluteEGm, we made history in the Gambia last night,” he posted on Twitter.

However, the Jamaican star went ahead to plead with his fans to return with his stolen iPhone.

“Thank you Gambia it was a historical night🙏🏿🙏🏿🔥🔥 now to my loyal fans find my iPhone and bring it to my hotel,” he wrote.

Popcaan was first known for his international hit song with Vybz Kartel called Clarks which was released back in 2010.

Popcaan will be adding his name to the growing list of Jamaican artists who have visited Kenya in the recent past, among them Konshens, Etana and Charly Black.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

