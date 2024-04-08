John-Allan Namu displays damage bed-bugs caused on him as he wraps up 'The Last Door'

Renowned investigative journalist John-Allan Namu recently shared a glimpse into the less glamorous during his work on the investigative series, 'TheLastDoor'.

In a message of gratitude shared on social media, Namu expressed appreciation for the support received throughout the season while shedding light on a particularly unusual and uncomfortable experience.

Reflecting on the completion of another season of 'TheLastDoor', Namu took a moment to thank the individuals and teams who contributed to the success of the series.

From the courageous individuals who shared their stories of grief and hope for justice to the dedicated journalists and experts who collaborated on the project, Namu expressed deep gratitude for their collective efforts.

"To every one of those who chose to speak to us, bearing their grief with dignity and abiding in hope for justice for their loved ones, thank you.

"To all the journalists who volunteered their time, insights and sources, thank you. You guys have restored my faith in the belief that Kenyan journalists can and do collaborate with one another," said Namu.

Namu also extended his appreciation to his family who withstood the many days he was away from home.

John-Allan Namu's date with bedbugs

However, amidst the moments of triumph and collaboration, Namu shared a bizarre incident that occurred during one of his days on the job.

In a humorous yet revealing revelation, Namu recounted how he found himself at the mercy of bed bugs while waiting for an interview.

Namu described how he was devoured by bedbugs while stationed somewhere for an interview. In a scene captured by colleague Elijah Kanyi, Namu was seen inspecting the damage as he tore off his shirt.

"Sat somewhere and got devoured by bedbugs while waiting for an interview. Elijah Kanyi filmed as I tore off my shirt to inspect damage . Mungu anakuona," Namu said.

