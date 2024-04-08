The sports category has moved to a new website.

John-Allan Namu displays damage bed-bugs caused on him as he wraps up 'The Last Door'

Amos Robi

Namu expressed appreciation for the support received throughout the season while shedding light on a particularly unusual and uncomfortable experience.

John Allan-Namu after being bitten by bedbugs
The pursuit of truth in investigative journalism is not just about unearthing facts but also enduring the unforeseen challenges that come with the territory.

Renowned investigative journalist John-Allan Namu recently shared a glimpse into the less glamorous during his work on the investigative series, 'TheLastDoor'.

In a message of gratitude shared on social media, Namu expressed appreciation for the support received throughout the season while shedding light on a particularly unusual and uncomfortable experience.

Reflecting on the completion of another season of 'TheLastDoor', Namu took a moment to thank the individuals and teams who contributed to the success of the series.

Africa Uncensored investigative journalist John-Allan Namu
From the courageous individuals who shared their stories of grief and hope for justice to the dedicated journalists and experts who collaborated on the project, Namu expressed deep gratitude for their collective efforts.

"To every one of those who chose to speak to us, bearing their grief with dignity and abiding in hope for justice for their loved ones, thank you.

"To all the journalists who volunteered their time, insights and sources, thank you. You guys have restored my faith in the belief that Kenyan journalists can and do collaborate with one another," said Namu.

Namu also extended his appreciation to his family who withstood the many days he was away from home.

Award-winning investigative journalist and CEO of Africa Uncensored John Allan Namu
However, amidst the moments of triumph and collaboration, Namu shared a bizarre incident that occurred during one of his days on the job.

In a humorous yet revealing revelation, Namu recounted how he found himself at the mercy of bed bugs while waiting for an interview.

Namu described how he was devoured by bedbugs while stationed somewhere for an interview. In a scene captured by colleague Elijah Kanyi, Namu was seen inspecting the damage as he tore off his shirt.

Kenyan investigative journalist John-Allan Namu
"Sat somewhere and got devoured by bedbugs while waiting for an interview. Elijah Kanyi filmed as I tore off my shirt to inspect damage . Mungu anakuona," Namu said.

'The Last Door' was among the winners at the Kalasha TV and Film awards scooping the award for Best Documentary Feature.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
