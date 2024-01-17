The sports category has moved to a new website.

Chebet Ronoh celebrates after her comment grabs attention of Will Smith's daughter

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan YouTuber Chebet Ronoh is basking in the glow of a significant achievement after her comment attracts the attention of the daughter of Hollywood star Will Smith, Willow Smith

Kenyan YouTuber Chebet Ronoh is basking in the glow of a significant achievement in her content creation journey.

The social media sensation expressed her excitement after Willow Smith, daughter of Hollywood stars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, liked her comment.

On January 16, Chebet took to her X account to share her joy, announcing that she believes she has achieved her career goal and expressing gratitude to her followers.

"I'm done working on my career I think I’ve reached my goal Thank you everyone," she said.

READ: Chebet Ronoh reveals doctor's question that forced her to quit alcohol

Receiving acknowledgment from celebrities on social media is a rare occurrence, especially getting a like from someone of Willow Smith's stature.

As a singer, actress, and influential personality, Willow's nod suggests she found value in Chebet's content.

Born on October 31, 2000, in Los Angeles, California, Willow Smith has garnered a substantial following for her unique personality, talent, and fashion sense.

Willow Smith
Willow Smith Willow Smith looking all gorgeous and grown-up Pulse Ghana

READ: Chebet Ronoh shares nasty experience in police cells for 11 hours

Chebet Ronoh gained widespread recognition after sharing a video where she passionately addressed an older man who approached her for a relationship.

This marked the beginning of her journey into content creation, particularly focusing on ranting videos covering trending topics.

At the age of 19, she achieved a significant milestone by earning her first million. Notably, she became the youngest radio presenter in Kenya.

In May 2019, Chebet secured a position at NRG Radio as a mid-morning presenter, co-hosting alongside Charlie Karumi after replacing Elodie Zone.

In April 2020, she departed from NRG Radio, but towards the end of 2020, Chebet joined Homeboyz Radio.

There, she co-hosted the morning show with Money and Neville, showcasing her versatility in the radio broadcasting space.

READ: Chebet Ronoh's unfiltered account of dating a 'mubaba'

With a substantial following on various social media platforms, Chebet Ronoh continues to make waves in the digital landscape, capturing the attention of both local and international audiences.

Chebet Ronoh celebrates after her comment grabs attention of Will Smith's daughter

