RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Legendary media personality Jimmi Gathu makes radio comeback

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Jimmi Gathu is back on radio

Jimmi Gathu makes Radio comeback
Jimmi Gathu makes Radio comeback

Legendary media personality Jimmi Gathu has become the latest addition to the Standard Group family, as he joins the Mombasa Road based media to host a new radio show on Spice FM.

Recommended articles

A statement issued on Friday, indicates that Gathu will be hosting a new show on Spice FM dubbed Jimmi Gathu Live, every Saturday from 2:00pm – 7:00pm

“Guess who’s back on your airwaves, Saturdays 2-7pm. @JimmiGathu #JimmiGathuLive,” reads the statement.

Gathu’s radio comeback has excited a good number of his fans.

Jimmi Gathu makes Radio comeback
Jimmi Gathu makes Radio comeback Jimmi Gathu makes Radio comeback Pulse Live Kenya

Media Liaison

In July 2019, the veteran journalist was appointed as the media liaison officer for the Musalia Mudavadi Centre.

The former Citizen TV news anchor, had been handed the sole responsibility of organizing and handling all media relations which include, interviews and press engagements for Hon. Musalia Mudavadi, but he no longer holds the position.

In March 18, 2021 Gathu made a short stint on TV as the host of Doctors’ Practice, a show that used to air on KTN. The one-hour talk show used to cover various health issues from four perspectives namely; Insurance, Nutrition, Care and treatment including pharmacy.

Jimmi Gathu makes Radio comeback
Jimmi Gathu makes Radio comeback Jimmi Gathu makes Radio comeback Pulse Live Kenya

TV Career

Jimmi’s last hurrah on television was at K24 before he left in 2014 to join Nation FM as the host of the State of the Nation morning show.

Before K24, Jimmi launched Kenya’s first breakfast show ‘Power Breakfast’ alongside Kobi Kihara, marking the dawn of a new era on Kenyan TV.

He also worked at Capital FM and also at KTN as a music show host where he hosted shows like Rap’Em, Kass Kass, Rastrut, Jam-a-Delic and Rythmix.

He was also the host to ‘Ms President’, a reality TV show that used to air on KTN from 8-9 pm. The show aimed at giving women the opportunity to battle it out for the grand prize, business support, networking opportunities, capacity building, and mentorship by both local and international players.

Jimmi Gathu makes Radio comeback
Jimmi Gathu makes Radio comeback Jimmi Gathu makes Radio comeback Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: I lost Sh30 million deal – Jimmy Gathu shares unknown details about his lowest moments in life

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Singer Mr Seed surprises his mother with a piece of land

Singer Mr Seed surprises his mother with a piece of land

Legendary media personality Jimmi Gathu makes radio comeback

Legendary media personality Jimmi Gathu makes radio comeback

Bahati joins Jubilee, reveals reason for vying for Mathare MP seat

Bahati joins Jubilee, reveals reason for vying for Mathare MP seat

Kenyans show support to Sharon Obara after Miss World journey

Kenyans show support to Sharon Obara after Miss World journey

Kanye West suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after Trevor Noah attack

Kanye West suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after Trevor Noah attack

Netflix subscribers may soon be charged extra for password-sharing

Netflix subscribers may soon be charged extra for password-sharing

Sharon Obara stuns in gorgeous kitenge ahead of Miss World finale

Sharon Obara stuns in gorgeous kitenge ahead of Miss World finale

Nameless pens down heartfelt tribute to Late E-sir

Nameless pens down heartfelt tribute to Late E-sir

Tsavo Park to feature in new documentary narrated by Obama

Tsavo Park to feature in new documentary narrated by Obama

Trending

Zuchu & Diamond fuel dating rumours as their bedroom video goes viral

Zuchu & Diamond continue to fuel dating as their bedroom video goes viral

Davido gets Banana Island property gift from dad

Davido at his father's office

Nadia Mukami narrates pregnancy struggles, Joe Ageyo quits Citizen TV for NTV & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Joe Ageyo, Arrow Bwoy, Nadia Mukami, Lulu Hassan and Amber Ray

Kanye West suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after Trevor Noah attack

American rapper Kanye West and South African comedian Trevor Noah [Instagram/KanyeTheGoatWest] [Instagram/TrevorNoah]