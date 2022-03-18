Legendary media personality Jimmi Gathu makes radio comeback

A statement issued on Friday, indicates that Gathu will be hosting a new show on Spice FM dubbed Jimmi Gathu Live, every Saturday from 2:00pm – 7:00pm

“Guess who’s back on your airwaves, Saturdays 2-7pm. @JimmiGathu #JimmiGathuLive,” reads the statement.

Gathu’s radio comeback has excited a good number of his fans.

Jimmi Gathu makes Radio comeback Pulse Live Kenya

Media Liaison

In July 2019, the veteran journalist was appointed as the media liaison officer for the Musalia Mudavadi Centre.

The former Citizen TV news anchor, had been handed the sole responsibility of organizing and handling all media relations which include, interviews and press engagements for Hon. Musalia Mudavadi, but he no longer holds the position.

In March 18, 2021 Gathu made a short stint on TV as the host of Doctors’ Practice, a show that used to air on KTN. The one-hour talk show used to cover various health issues from four perspectives namely; Insurance, Nutrition, Care and treatment including pharmacy.

TV Career

Jimmi’s last hurrah on television was at K24 before he left in 2014 to join Nation FM as the host of the State of the Nation morning show.

Before K24, Jimmi launched Kenya’s first breakfast show ‘Power Breakfast’ alongside Kobi Kihara, marking the dawn of a new era on Kenyan TV.

He also worked at Capital FM and also at KTN as a music show host where he hosted shows like Rap’Em, Kass Kass, Rastrut, Jam-a-Delic and Rythmix.

He was also the host to ‘Ms President’, a reality TV show that used to air on KTN from 8-9 pm. The show aimed at giving women the opportunity to battle it out for the grand prize, business support, networking opportunities, capacity building, and mentorship by both local and international players.