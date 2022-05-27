Major boost as Zuchu's billboard goes live at Times Square, New York

Tanzanian singer and WCB Wasafi signee has joined the growing list of African artistes whose albums, Eps and images have been featured at Times Square in New York – one of the biggest and busiest advertising spots in the world.
Zuchu gets featured on billboard at Times Square, New York
On Thursday, May 26, 2022, the songstress was featured on the Times Square billboards, days after being named ambassador of the month (May), by Spotify through their EQUAL Music programme.
“Your girl lighting up the Newyork Times Square partnering with Spotify as The #EQUALAFRICA Ambassador of the Month .Go now On Spotify click the link to listen to all my Music,” an excited Zuchu while sharing her Times Square images.
Just the other day, Zuchu was unveiled as the EQUAL ambassador for the month of May. The EQUAL programme aims to strengthen gender equality in music by showcasing talented African women making waves in the industry and providing a platform to celebrate them.
“In addition to exposing me to the musical power that can come from the female experience, women in song have also helped me realise that we can overcome the setbacks that are part-and-parcel of working in the male-dominated world of Afrobeats,” Zuchu remarked
The Nyumba Ndogo maker added that being part of the EQUAL programme is a big boost to her flourishing music career.
Zuchu was the third East African female artiste to be featured on EQUAL as well as Times Square. The first two musicians were Muthoni Drummer Queen and Sylvia Ssaru.
Times Square is a major commercial intersection, tourist destination, entertainment centre, and neighbourhood in the Midtown Manhattan section of New York City.
Ugandan musician, Edrisah Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo became the first East African Artist to feature on a billboard at the famous Times Square in New York City.
Other East African artistes who have had their albums or singles advertised on Time Square Billboards include; Bahati, Rayvanny, Mbosso, Ssuru Diamond Platnumz, Muthoni Drummer Queen and Khaligraph Jones.
