I thought it'd get easier, but it doesn't - Martin Kasavuli posts on late mom's account

On his mother’s Instagram page, Martin described how much he still misses her revealing that he is still struggling with grief.

“Not a day goes by that you are not missed. I thought it might get easier as time went by, but it does not. I do not know how to come to terms with reality, but I know that you, for sure, are the best mother a son could ask for in so many ways,” Martin wrote.

Martin praised his mother describing her as the most morally upright person he ever knew.

“You saw beauty in everything in life; you were a very simple-minded human being. You were the best person morally that I have ever known. You taught us how to live life to the fullest. I promise to keep your legacy,” he noted.

Martin Kasavuli Pulse Live Kenya

Martin Kasavuli was the only son of the late news anchor who had a lengthy career spanning over two decades.

KBC unveils journalist to replace Catherine Kasavuli

After her passing, the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) appointed legendary newscaster Fayyaz Qureishi to replace Kasavuli on the weekend prime-time news.

Qureishi who boasts over two decades of experience in journalism was part of the team unveiled in 2021 by the national broadcaster during a revamp of the station.

Fayyaz Qureishi Pulse Live Kenya