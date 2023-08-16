'Watoto si fuko la bangi' - Mbosso's brushoff to deadbeat tag & why his marriage is a secret

"Mimi sina hizo tabia sasa hivi. Nina mke wangu mzuri, nimemwoa kisirisiri, nakula vizuri, nalala kwa wakati.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"[I'm not living like that at the moment. I have a good wife who I married secretly. I eat well and sleep on time]," Mbosso stated, implying that he is content with his life and relationships.

Baba Levo, an artist, and Wasafi FM presenter, interjected during the interview, curtly asserting that Mbosso exhibits a pattern of neglecting his children.

He went on to condemn Mbosso's actions, highlighting the inappropriateness of fathering children and evading one's responsibilities.

Levo concluded his remarks by expressing his refusal to condone such behaviour, emphasising that he won't accept the notion of Mbosso leaving his children to be cared for by other men.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Baba Levo blasting Mbosso at the interview scene, Mbosso continued that yes he has kids and that people know them.

He continued that he has never hidden his children from the public since they are not illegal drugs.

"Watoto wangu najivunia. Najivunia sana kua baba na mimi nawapenda sana watoto wangu. Kwanza wengine naishi nao nyumbani kwangu.

"[I'm proud of all my kids and I take great pride in being a dad because I love my kids, furthermore, some of them are living in my house]," Mbosso said.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed that he considers his children as a significant part of his wealth, as they could potentially take on the responsibility of supporting him in the future.

Mbosso loves having a big family

The 'Hodari' singer has repeatedly insisted that he is not afraid of having a big family. He views it as a sign of 'fruitfulness'.

During a conversation with Wasafi in July 2022, he candidly delved into the subject of his multiple baby mamas, attributing this to his capacity for fathering children.

"Mimi ni tajiri wa mbegu, Ni maumbile tu," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In August 2022, Mbosso's girlfriend and the mother of his third born, Rukia Rucky, expressed her aspiration to have a substantial family with at least 10 children.