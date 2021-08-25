Mutua explains calling Lilian "Honey" in public even after divorce [Video]

The word is commonly used as a term of endearment by couple in Kenya.

Speaking in an interview with Jalang'o on Wednesday, August 25, he reiterated that the two were still friends.

“We agreed with Lilian not to address our issues in public. All I want to say is this, once you have given your life to somebody for a long time, it behoves you to focus on the positive elements of your time together rather than any small problems you might have had.

“It is very important in relationships that you respect each other when you are together or not together and to leave room for reconciliation and friendliness so that even if you’re with other partners you can still remain friends and work together,” he said.

Governor Mutua also stated that his phone has been buzzing since the announcement about his separation from his ex-wife.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader said that he had been receiving many messages on his phone, some of them being body parts.

In a message to those who have reached out to him, he expressed gratitude to the comforting DMs and those encouraging him.

“I want to thank those who have written to me, I have received so many DMs some are very funny and some have sent body parts.

"It’s been quite interesting and what I like most are the words of comfort and support for both myself and Lilian and I really appreciate that,” Mutua said.

Speaking about his ex-wife’s presence at his birthday party at Emara Ole Sereni, Mutua said she had encouraged him to hold the event.

Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga

At the party, Lilian was accorded VVIP treatment and even the honours of sitting beside the birthday boy at the secluded area where only Mutua, Rayvanny, Odinga were allowed.

Ms Ng'ang'a was given a frontline row to enjoy the party and during the most important part of the event, she was given the honours of cutting the cake alongside the birthday boys, Mutua and Rayvanny as Odinga watched beside them.