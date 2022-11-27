RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Grieving Nameless responds to fan's act of kindness

Nameless was at Coptic hospital on Saturday to condole with a cousin following the death of her baby

David Mathenge popularly known as Nameless

David Mathenge popularly known as Nameless has appreciated a fan for her act of kindness when they met at Coptic hospital on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Nameless was at the hospital’s morgue to condole with a cousin who had lost a baby when a fan identified as Carilla Cari and her daughter spotted the star.

Aware of the situation, Carilla and her daughter decided to give Nameless space and reached out to the star later to convey that they were excited seeing him and explaining why they did not interact with the singer.

"Today morning, I saw you at Coptic hospital, unfortunately, was not able to gotea you, coz of the situation you were in. My daughter a big fan of yours was like, mam, mam, ona, ona Nameless. She was happy meeting you personally thou we kept it to ourselves," wrote Carilla Cari.

Nameless responded to the message, appreciating the fan for the act of kindness and for putting her own interests aside after understanding the situation.

"Thank you for this message... Thank you for giving us space to grieve... It was my cousin who had lost her little child and I had gone to console her and her family at the morgue. I appreciate the compassion you gave me by giving us that space.

"It shows a really good side of you of understanding someone else before you want them to understand you. You kept your interest aside because you understood my situation. Always happy to see such acts of kindness and compassion." Nameless wrote in his response.

He appreciated his kind fans and shared a lesson with them which strives to apply every time.

"Say hi to your daughter and let her know that valuable lesson. Strive to understand before you are understood...I strive to keep doing that every time. It Makes any relationship better and healthier. I am thankful to have such kind fans." Nameless added.

